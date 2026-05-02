Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - May 2 at Akron

Published on May 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (15-9) @ Akron RubberDucks (15-10)

Game #25 Saturday, May 2, 6:05 p.m. - 7 17 Credit Union Park RH Kyle Luckham (2-1) vs RH Khal Stephen (1-2)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) play the fifth game of their six-game series this week at 7 17 Credit Union Park. The Sens took the first series, four games to two. The two teams meet again in just a few weeks for a six-game series at FNB Field starting Tuesday, May 19.

LAST GAME: The Senators trailed most of the game Friday night before tying things late and forcing extras, but the RubberDucks won in walk-off fashion, 3-2 in the tenth. Down 1-0 in the eighth, INF Seaver King singled with two outs. INF Cayden Wallace doubled him home to tie the game. Harrisburg took a 2-1 lead in the tenth when INF Kervin Pichardo singled to score the placed runner, OF Johnathon Thomas. In the bottom of the inning, Akron loaded the bases on Marquis Grissom Jr. with the placed runner and two walks. With one out, Ralphy Velasquez dumped a ball in shallow left. With an error on the play, two runs scored. LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara allowed one run in six innings, striking out eight.

TRENDING: Over his last five games, OF Johnathon Thomas is 8-for-20 (.400) with two doubles. C Caleb Lomavita is 7-for-16 (.389) with a triple and three doubles.

BRUISES FOR BASES: Harrisburg batters have been plunked an Eastern-League-leading 22 times to start the season. Along with their 133 walks drawn, the Senators are averaging about 6.5 free baserunners each game.

BALK TALK: The Eastern League has been hammered with balks through the first month, totaling 54 across the league. Through the same number of games last year, the league had committed only 24 total balks. Umpires have pegged the Senators for a balk six times this year. Harrisburg balked ten times in all of 2025.

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Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2026

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