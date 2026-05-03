Velazquez Slams Akron to 4-3 Win over Harrisburg

Published on May 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Ralphy Velazquez's grand slam in the bottom of the eighth powered the Akron RubberDucks past the Harrisburg Senators 4-3 on Saturday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

After Harrisburg held a 3-0 lead for most of the game, Akron came alive late in the eighth. Nick Mitchell opened the inning with a single before advancing to second two batters later on Christian Knapczyk's one-out single. After a fielder's choice kept runners on first and second, Angel Genao worked a walk to load the bases. On the seventh pitch of the at-bat, Velazquez launched the go-ahead grand slam off the batter's eye in center to put the RubberDucks on top 4-3.

Mound Presence

Khal Stephen was in command most of the night. The right-hander limited Harrisburg to just two baserunners through the first three innings. Harrisburg got some luck on two infield singles and took advantage of a throwing error to plate three in the fourth, but Stephen locked back in to toss two more scoreless frames. In total, Stephen worked six innings allowing the three runs (two earned) while striking out nine. Carter Rustad followed with three scoreless innings and two strikeouts.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks offense was held in check for the first five innings. Joe Lampe doubled to open the sixth to break up Harrisburg starter Kyle Luckham's perfect game. The RubberDucks were 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left three on base.

Notebook

The win marked the first back-to-back wins by the RubberDucks since April 18-19...Velazquez's grand slam was the third by an Akron hitter this season and his second of the year (Velazquez's first was on April 24)...Stephen's nine strikeouts are a season-high...Rustad's three innings pitched marked a season-long outing...Game Time: 2:09...Attendance: 2,890.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series against the Harrisburg Senators at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Sunday, May 3 at 1:05 p.m. In a rematch of Tuesday night, Akron left-hander Josh Hartle (2-1, 3.24 ERA) will take the mound against Harrisburg left-hander Alex Clemmey (1-1, 2.95 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2026

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