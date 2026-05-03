Sea Dogs Shut out 11-0 in Somerset

Published on May 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Bridgewater, NJ - The Portland Sea Dogs (12-14) were shut out by the Somerset Patriots (12-14) 11-0 on Saturday evening.

Franklin Arias and Brooks Brannon both doubled but were stranded on second base. In total, the Sea Dogs recorded five hits, but only two of those occurred in the same inning.

The Sea Dogs threatened in the top of the first inning as Nate Baez reached on a fielder's choice. Baez tried to make it home on Brooks Brannon's double, but was thrown out at the plate.

RHP Jedixson Paez retired eight Patriots in order in his first 2.2 innings of work, his longest outing of the season so far for the Sea Dogs. With two outs in the third inning, Owen Cobb walked and was brought around to score on an Anthony Volpe RBI single, putting the Patriots on the board 1-0.

Somerset broke the game open in the fourth inning against LHP Shea Sprague, making his Double-A debut. Sprague gave up seven consecutive walks or hits to start the inning including back-to-back home runs from Tyler Hardman and DJ Gladney. By the time the first out was recorded, the Sea Dogs trailed 7-0. One batter later, Jace Avina went yard himself, extending the lead to 9-0.

Tyler Hardman hit his second home run of the game in the fifth inning, and Coby Morales joined the home run party in the 6th inning. Both were solo shots, putting the Patriots' lead at 11-0.

With five home runs on the night, Somerset tied a record they set on opening day, also against Portland, for the most home runs in a game by an Eastern League team this season.

LHP Kyle Carr (2-3, 6.95 ERA) earned the win, allowing no runs on five hits and no walks with seven strikeouts through 6.0 innings of work. RHP Jedixson Paez (0-1, 3.86 ERA) took the loss, allowing one run on one hit and a walk in 2.2 innings.

In tomorrow's series finale, LHP Hayden Mullins (1-1, 3.24 ERA) will face off against RHP Chase Chaney (1-1, 2.42 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm at TD Bank Ballpark.







Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2026

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