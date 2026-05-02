Sea Dogs Offense Quiet in 13-3 Loss to Patriots

Published on May 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Bridgewater, NJ - The Portland Sea Dogs (12-13) fell 13-3 to the Somerset Patriots (11-14) as Somerset got the bats going early and never slowed down.

Johanfran Garcia hit his second home run of the season 414 feet to center field. Both of his home runs have come against Somerset, having homered off the rehabbing Gerrit Cole in game two of Wednesday's double header. Will Turner's solo shot in the ninth inning marked the eighth multi-home run game of the season for the Sea Dogs.

Somerset came out of the gates firing in the first inning. A walk and two hits loaded the bases before RHP John Holobetz walked Coby Morales home for the first run of the game. Just a couple pitches later, Tyler Hardman smashed a grand slam to left field, clearing the bases and extending the score to 5-0.

Garrett Martin recorded his third home run in the last two games in the bottom of the second inning, scoring himself and Manuel Palencia to widen the lead 7-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Holobetz loaded the bases once again. Marco Luciano hit an infield single and despite Ahbram Liendo knocking the ball down, his play to the plate was not in time to prevent both Jackson Castillo and Anthony Volpe from scoring, leaving Somerset with a 9-0 lead.

RHP Joe Vogatsky entered to pitch for the Sea Dogs with two on and two outs in the fourth. He walked a batter to reload the bases before catcher interference by Johanfran Garcia brought home Luciano to score. Somerset finished the side in front 10-0.

Max Ferguson singled in the top of the sixth inning, and Garcia got the Sea Dogs on the board with a two-run shot to straightaway center, cutting into the lead 10-2.

Kenedy Corona brought one more Patriot run across with a single to the left-center gap in the bottom of the eighth inning. Corona was the last Patriot to erase his zero in the hit column, as every Somerset batter recorded at least one hit tonight. A wild pitch during Jackson Castillo's at bat scored DJ Gladney from third, before Anthony Volpe collected an RBI on a sacrifice fly. The inning ended with Somerset leading 13-2.

Down to the final out in the top of the ninth inning, Will Turner rocketed a home run to center field, his second of the season.

RHPJack Cebert (1-0, 3.38 ERA) earned the win in his Double-A debut, allowing two runs off three hits, three walks, and seven strikeouts. RHP John Holobetz (1-3, 4.56 ERA) shouldered the loss, allowing ten runs, seven earned, off nine hits and three walks including two home runs.

Game five of this series will see RHP Jedixson Paez (0-0, 4.50 ERA) face LHP Kyle Carr (1-3, 9.56 ERA) on the mound tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm.







Eastern League Stories from May 1, 2026

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