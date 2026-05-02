Baysox Downed by SeaWolves on Friday Night

Published on May 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Erie, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped their Friday night contest to the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a 7-4 final.

Chesapeake (11-13) fell behind via a five-run first inning from Erie. A pair of doubles and two-run homers came against right-handed starter Juaron Watts-Brown, who was making his season debut for the Baysox after being activated off the injured list on Friday. The SeaWolves' Brett Callahan and EJ Exposito homered off Watts-Brown, with an RBI double from Andrew Jenkins as well. Watts-Brown (L, 0-1) allowed a single run in his final three frames of work on a solo homer to John Peck in the third. The right-hander struck out five batters on Friday.

The Baysox ignited their bats in the middle frames after a slow start in a bullpen game for the SeaWolves. Alfredo Velásquez singled to lead off the sixth for Chesapeake's first hit of the contest. Ethan Anderson walked later in the frame, extending his on-base streak to nine-consecutive games. With two outs, Anderson De Los Santos dunked a two-run double into left-center, plating Velásquez and Anderson to make it a 6-2 game. Both runs were charged to Erie right-hander Trevin Michael (W, 2-1).

The Baysox received strong relief work in the middle innings, as right-handers Jeisson Cabrera (one and one-third innings) and Carlos Tavera (one and two-third innings) combined for three shutout frames. The SeaWolves tacked on their final run of the contest with three-straight hits off right-hander Ben Vespi in the eighth, including a single from Jenkins for his second RBI of the night.

In the top of the ninth, Chesapeake inched a bit closer on a two-run, opposite-field home run from Griff O'Ferrall - his second long ball of the season.

The Baysox will hope to earn a series split, as the six-game set continues Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:35 pm ET from UPMC Park in Erie.

Chesapeake's next homestand will begin on Tuesday, May 5 when the Baysox host the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, for the first of a six-game series. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 1, 2026

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