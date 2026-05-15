Messina Homers in Second Straight Game

Published on May 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - Cole Messina smashed his third home run of the season but the Hartford Yard Goats fell 5-3 to the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. The homer which sailed into deep left field was Messina's second of the series. The Yard Goats trailed heading into the bottom of the ninth and had a chance to tie the game with Bryant Betancourt on first and the tying run at the plate, but could not capitalize as Portland secured their second straight win. Andy Perez, who leads the Eastern League in hits, had four, including three singles and a double.

The Sea Dogs scored first with a solo home run by Marvin Alcantra and a two run double by Ahbram Liendo in the second inning off Yard Goats starter Sam Weatherly.

Portland added to their lead in the top of the third with an RBI single from Ronald Rosario, making the score 4-0.

Cole Messina crushed his third home run of the season off Sea Dogs reliever, Max Carlson to put the Yard Goats on the board in the bottom of the fourth. His line drive homer ended in the left field seats for the second straight night.

Yard Goats pitching did not allow a single hit in the fourth through sixth innings. Portland answered back in the seventh inning with a solo home run by Liendo. Bryant Betancourt made it a 5-2 game after his RBI groundout brought in GJ Hill in the bottom of the seventh.

Trailing in the eight, Jimmy Obertop lined an RBI double and brought Zach Kokoska home that made it a 5-3. Cooper Adams got Aidan Longwell to groundout to end the game with a runner at first base.

The Yard Goats are halfway through the 6 game series against the Boston Red Sox affiliate and will play on Friday at 7:10 PM. Fireworks will light up Hartford following the last out! RHP Jake Brooks will take the mound for Hartford and RHP John Holobetz will pitch for Portland. The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

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WP- Max Carlson (1-1)

LP- Sam Weatherly (0-2)

S- Cooper Adams (2)







Eastern League Stories from May 14, 2026

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