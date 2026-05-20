Yard Goats Fall in Extras 4-3

Published on May 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Manchester, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the Hartford Yard Goats 4-3 on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. It was the first game of a six-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate. Hartford took a 3-2 lead in the 10th inning on Bryant Betancourt's RBI double but the Fisher Cats tied the game on a bases-loaded walk and won it on an infield groundout by Jay Harry, scoring Victor Arias. Rockies right-hander Ryan Feltner was sharp in a MLB rehab start for the Yard Goats and went 3.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Braylen Wimmer had two doubles and drove in a run. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park for their next homestand next Tuesday night (7:10 PM) to host the Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate, the Altoona Curve.

Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner started for the Yard Goats and fired 3.1 scoreless innings. The Yard Goats committed two errors in his first two innings of work. He allowed four hits, including a pair of infield singles, and recorded four strikeouts. Feltner retired the side in order in the third inning and sat down six of the final seven batters faced.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the fourth inning against Fisher Cats starter Mason Olson. Braylen Wimmer led off the inning with a double, and scored on an RBI single by Bryant Betancourt, giving Hartford a 1-0 lead.

The Fisher Cats tied the game in the sixth inning on a solo home run by Eddie Micheletti Jr. off Hartford reliever Stu Flesland III to make it 1-1. The Yard Goats took a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning on a throwing error allowing Bryant Betancourt to score. However, the Fisher Cats tied the game in the ninth inning on Adrian Pinto's RBI double.

The Yard Goats grabbed a 3-2 lead as Braylen Wimmer doubled in GJ Hill in the 10th inning. New Hampshire tied the game in the bottom of the 10th on Aaron Parker's bases-loaded walk and won it on Jay Harry's infield ground out. Aiden Longwell fielded the ball and stepped on first base, but Victor Arias beat his throw home for the game-winner.

The Yard Goats continue the six-game series on Wednesday night in Manchester, New Hampshire. RHP Eiberson Castellano will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Richard Gallardo will pitch for the Fisher Cats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from May 19, 2026

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