Baysox Score Three in the Ninth to Walk off Patriots on Tuesday Night

Published on May 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, began their homestand with a Tuesday night walk-off win over the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, by a 6-5 final.

Chesapeake (16-23) scored three runs in the ninth inning and used a game-winning RBI single by Carter Young to score Frederick Bencosme and claim its third walk-off win this season.

The Baysox are now 12-7 in 19 contests at home this season.

Chesapeake's comeback featured right-hander Jeisson Cabrera (W, 3-2) going six up, six down across the final two innings and Ethan Anderson earning his first career multi-home run game. Somerset righty Ben Grable (L, 1-1) was charged the loss on Young's second Baysox walk-off in as many seasons.

Way before the late-game heroics, Anderson's first home run came with Chesapeake facing a first inning deficit. Somerset's Tyler Hardman blasted a two-run homer that gave the Patriots a 2-0 early lead.

The home run was the only score against Baysox left-handed starter Luis De León. De León, the Orioles' No. 2 prospect, faced the minimum ten batters after Somerset got on the board. With Chesapeake spinning a couple double-plays behind him, De León pitched the first four innings in a no decision and gave up just two hits to two earned runs, walking a couple more and striking out five.

In response, Anderson's first homer put Chesapeake's opening run across. The Orioles' No. 23 prospect made it 2-1 with a first inning solo shot.

After a Bencosme RBI single in the third, Anderson's second home run came an inning later, giving the Baysox a 3-2 lead on his team-leading seventh blast of the season.

Chesapeake then saw Somerset take a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning on a couple more home runs. Jace Avina hit a game-tying solo shot in the sixth before DJ Gladney's go-ahead, two-run shot in the seventh.

The fun came for the Baysox in the bottom of the ninth inning. After coming in to pinch run, Fernando Peguero scored on a passed ball in the same at-bat that Bencosme singled and scored Aron Estrada to earn the 5-5 tie. Bencosme finished with a team-high three hits and still leads the Baysox with 26 RBI. After a pair of RBI knocks on Tuesday night, Bencosme is hitting .314 (11-for-35) with runners in scoring position this season.

Somerset went to its bullpen and brought in right-hander Michael Arias, but only faced three batters across a Tavian Josenbeger walk, groundout, and Young's walk-off single.

Chesapeake hosts the second of six games against Somerset Wednesday night. The Baysox are scheduled to start right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown (0-1, 5.11 ERA) with the Patriots set to counter with right-hander Ben Hess (1-0, 4.00 ERA), the Yankees' fifth-ranked prospect and their top prospect at Double-A. First pitch from Prince George's Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 19, 2026

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