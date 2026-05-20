Eyanson Spins Five Hitless Innings to Earn First Double-A Win

Published on May 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (18-21) shut out the Reading Fightin Phils (20-20) 2-0 in their series opener on Tuesday evening.

RHP Anthony Eyanson, the Red Sox' top pitching prospect, had an excellent second start for the Sea Dogs, holding the Fightin's scoreless through five hitless innings. Ahbram Liendo scored and drove in a run, while Franklin Arias recorded his fourteenth multi-hit game of the season with two singles and an RBI.

The Sea Dogs broke through the scoreless tie in the second inning with a string of infield singles, helped along on an error by Reading second baseman Bryson Ware. Nelly Taylor reached first with a single, and advanced to second on the error that allowed Tyler McDonough to reach base. Taylor stole third base standing up, before Liendo drove him home with an infield single of his own, and the Sea Dogs led 1-0.

Portland added to their tally in the seventh inning off the back of more strong baserunning. Liendo walked on an eight pitch at bat, stole second, and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Kehden Hettiger. Franklin Arias ripped a single up the middle that bounced off the glove of RHP Colin Peluse, as Liendo crossed home plate to extend the lead to 2-0, the eventual final score.

Reading was held to two hits and had just one baserunner reach scoring position.

RHP Anthony Eyanson (1-0, 1.00 ERA) earned his first winning decision in Double-A, tossing 5.0 scoreless and hitless innings while issuing three walks and striking out four. LHP Braydon Tucker (3-3, 1.46 ERA) was given the loss,allowing one run (unearned) on six hits while walking one and striking out four in 6.0 innings of work.

The Sea Dogs and Fightins will meet again tomorrow, Wednesday, May 20th at 6pm. LHP Hayden Mullins (2-1, 3.58 ERA) will start for Portland while Reading will send RHP Jean Cabrera (1-0, 3.00 ERA) to the bump.







Eastern League Stories from May 19, 2026

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