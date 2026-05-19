Flying Squirrels Announce Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest at CarMax Park on July 4

Published on May 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels today announce the Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest presented by Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 10, an Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 4 at CarMax Park - featuring live music, on-field access for fans and the largest fireworks show in Richmond. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 19 at 11 a.m. for purchase here.

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. The No BS! Brass Band will take the stage from 6-7 p.m., followed by Grateful Shred, one of the country's most popular Grateful Dead tribute bands, from 7:30-9 p.m. The night will close with the largest fireworks show in Richmond, beginning at 9 p.m.

"Independence Day in Richmond is a tradition our fans look forward to all year, and we wanted to make our first July 4th at CarMax Park unforgettable," said Lou DiBella, Managing Partner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels. "With two incredible live bands, the chance to spend the evening on the field with friends and family and the biggest fireworks show this city has ever seen, Star Spangled Squirrels Fest is going to be a celebration worthy of the day and our community."

Tickets are $15 for general admission with bowl seating for the fireworks and $25 for general admission with on-field seating for the fireworks. Both ticket types include access to the field from 5:30-8:30 pm. After 8:30 pm, only fans with an on-field wristband will remain on the field to view the fireworks display.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 19 at 11 a.m. and will be available online, by phone at 804-359-3866 (ext. 1) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.