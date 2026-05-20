Tucker's Stellar Start Not Enough as Fightins Are Shut out by Portland

Published on May 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Portland, ME) - A strong start from Braydon Tucker was not enough as the Reading Fightin Phils (20-20) fell 2-0 to the Portland Sea Dogs (18-21) in Tuesday night's series opener from Hadlock Field.

Tucker (L, 3-3) was magnificent again, as he did not allow an earned run over six innings, along with four strikeouts. Following Tucker, Colin Peluse allowed one run over an inning of work and Aaron Combs tossed a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

Offense was limited on the night as Portland plated one-run each in the second and seventh innings. In the second, Nelly Taylor reached on a two-out single and moved to second when Tyler McDonough reached on an error by Bryson Ware. After Taylor stole third base, Ahbram Liendo singled to score Taylor and make it 1-0.

In the seventh inning, Liendo walked and stole second base and then moved to third on a throwing error from Kehden Hettiger. Franklin Arias then singled home Liendo to increase Portland's lead to 2-0.

The Sea Dogs' pitching was excellent on the night. Anthony Eyanson (W, 1-0) picked up his first Double-A victory as he tossed five no-hit innings, with four strikeouts. Joe Vogatsky and Reidis Sena (S, 2) each fired two-scoreless innings in relief to cap off the shutout for Portland. It marked the sixth time that Reading has been shut out this season.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, at 6 p.m. RHP Jean Cabrera is set to start for Reading, and he will go opposite LHP Hayden Mullins for Portland. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, May 26, through Sunday, May 31, against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Tuesday and Wednesday are both Education Day Games, presented by Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. On Thursday, the first 2,000 kids (12 & under) receive a Hersheypark Admission Ticker. Friday features fireworks, thanks to Vertex Mechanical. Saturday showcases a Mega Blast Fireworks show, sponsored by Countryside, as well as an appearance from Joey Chestnut. The series ends on Sunday with an R-Phils 6-7 T-Shirt, thanks to Custom T-Shirts Ink.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 19, 2026

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