Ducks' 7-Run 8th Beats Harrisburg, 8-4

Published on May 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks rallied for seven runs in the eighth inning - with four run-scoring hits - to defeat the Harrisburg Senators, 8-4, in the opener of a six-game series at FNB Field on Tuesday.

Turning Point

Trailing, 2-1, Akron broke through against Harrisburg right-hander Chance Huff in the eighth inning. After center fielder Jaison Chourio had a bunt single and first baseman Jake Fox walked, a passed ball advanced them, and right fielder Alfonsin Rosario delivered a two-run double down the left-field line to give Akron a 3-2 lead. Cozart followed with a two-run home run to right field for a 5-2 advantage. Shortstop José Devers later added a two-run triple, with Fox hitting an RBI double to cap the seven-run surge and extend the margin to 8-2.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia faced the minimum over the first three innings and lasted a season-long six innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out five. His only blemish was the two-run homer by left fielder Sam Petersen in the fourth. Right-hander Jack Jasiak earned the win with two hitless relief innings and two strikeouts. Right-hander Hunter Stanley allowed two solo homers in the ninth inning before finishing it.

Duck Tales

Akron opened the scoring in the first inning against left-hander Shinnosuke Ogasawara when Chourio hit a leadoff single and later scored on Cozart's RBI groundout. The RubberDucks loaded the bases in the sixth against Ogasawara but did not score. Akron had three total hits and three walks before the five-hit, four-walk, 12-batter eighth inning.

Notebook

Devers extended his season-long five-game hitting streak...Akron matched its season high with a seven-run inning. All three of its seven-run frames have come against Harrisburg, but the first two came in losses...The RubberDucks won a road series opener for the first time this season...Harrisburg hit three home runs in the game and still leads the season series, 7-6...Game Time: 2:30...Attendance: 6,837.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 6:30 p.m. at 7 17 Credit Union Park. Akron right-hander Justin Campbell (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators right-hander Connor Van Scoyoc (4-1, 2.03 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 19, 2026

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