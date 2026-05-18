Chesapeake Falls in Series Finale in Akron

Published on May 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Akron, OH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped their series finale by a 10-9 final to the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate to the Cleveland Guardians, on Sunday afternoon.

Chesapeake (15-23) scored eight runs in a 26-minute top of the first inning on Sunday. The Baysox took advantage of three RubberDucks errors and five hits to plate six runs before an out was recorded. Griff O'Ferrall walked to lead off the game, drawing an errant pickoff throw to advance, before scoring on another error to open the scoring. Later in the frame, a double from Anderson De Los Santos brought home Ethan Anderson. De Los Santos advanced to third on the throw and scored on a Frederick Bencosme single. Two batters later, Tavian Josenberger sizzled a two-run double to left. An error and an O'Ferrall sacrifice fly brought home two more, before an Anderson double plated the final run of the frame. Seven of the eight runs were charged to the tab of left-handed starter Caden Favors, who went a third of an inning. The Baysox sent 12 hitters to the plate, with eight of nine batters in the lineup reaching base.

The RubberDucks would continue to chip away throughout the contest on Sunday. Akron got on the board with a solo homer from Ralphy Velazquez in the fourth, bringing home an additional run on a groundout. The RubberDucks tacked on two more in the fifth on an Alex Mooney homer and a Velazquez double.

Right-hander Zane Barnhart went an inning and a third scoreless out of the bullpen to keep the score at 8-4 into the seventh, but Akron would continue its comeback charge. Velazquez hit his second homer of the game to lead off the frame and a double from Jacob Cozart made it a two-run contest at 8-6.

The Baysox got a run back in the top of the eighth against RubberDucks right-hander Jay Driver (W, 3-0). O'Ferrall notched his second sacrifice fly of the game to make it 9-6, but Akron would answer with a four-run bottom of the frame to take the lead.

Right-hander Michael Caldon (L, 0-1) loaded the bases with one out in the inning before allowing an Alfonsin Rosario single to make the score 9-7. Caldon was lifted for left-hander Juan Rojas, who issued a walk and a hit by pitch to bring home two more runs and tie the game, before Christian Knapczyk's sacrifice fly gave Akron a 10-9 lead. The Baysox were unable to rally in the ninth, courtesy of RubberDucks reliever Sean Matson (S, 1) working a scoreless inning.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, May 19, when Chesapeake opens up a six-game set against the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 17, 2026

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