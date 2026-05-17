SeaWolves Split Doubleheader and Series against Flying Squirrels
Published on May 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE, PA - The SeaWolves (20-19) split their doubleheader on Sunday afternoon against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (28-10). Each team took three of the week-long set in the second meeting between the Southwest division foes.
Game one was an offensive showcase from the jump as the two teams combined to hit six home runs in the first three innings. John Peck sent a solo shot out in the first inning after Richmond started hot with two runs of their own. Brett Callahan added on a two-run blast in the third to put Erie one run back once again.
A three-run fourth inning put the Howlers in the lead for good. Back-to-back doubles from Chris Meyers and Izaac Pacheco set the inning up with a quick run. A balk from pitcher Greg Farone, and an eventual dropped fly ball from Richmond left fielder Jack Payton allowed the winning run to cross the plate. Erie took game one 6-5, securing the series split.
In game two, starter Kenny Serwa gave Erie a fantastic chance to compete with four scoreless frames, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out three. After giving up back-to-back singles to open the game to Scott Bandura and Jonah Cox, Serwa forced two fly outs and a strikeout to escape the opening inning unscathed.
Richmond starter Joe Whitman posed a tough task on the mound in game two. The lefty finished with five shutout innings and just two hits allowed.
The SeaWolves bullpen turned in three solid innings, but the Flying Squirrels managed a run in the 5th and a run in the 7th to take the final game of the series.
The SeaWolves are back in action on Tuesday evening against the Altoona Curve. It's the first time this season that the squads have met up. Game one of the series is at 6:00 PM from People's Natural Gas Field.
Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.
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