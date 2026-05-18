White Homers in Third Straight, Curve Fall 8-3
Published on May 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
CURVE, Pa .- Outfielder Lonnie White Jr. knocked a two-run homer, the third straight game he's homered, though Altoona dropped an 8-3 decision to the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Pirates righty Jared Jones tossed a dominant 4.1 innings in his second rehab start of the week. Jones set down nine straight hitters and struck out five across the first three innings of the game. The 24-year-old righty allowed a run in the fifth inning and had a second run scored after he departed. In all, he allowed two runs on three hits and a pair of walks, tossing 66 pitches, 44 strikes.
Harrisburg built a 3-0 lead before White Jr. slammed a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth and then Javier Rivas tied the game with a solo homer in the seventh.
The Senators plated the go-ahead run off reliever Mike Walsh in the seventh when Caleb Lomavita doubled home former Curve infielder Kervin Pichardo. The Senators added four more in the top of the ninth against Cy Nielson, the first runs he's allowed since April 16; ending a 14.1 consecutive scoreless inning streak.
Altoona remains home and begins a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The Curve will start RHP Matt Ager on Tuesday, Erie's starter is to be announced.
For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.
Eastern League Stories from May 17, 2026
- Sens Rally Late to Take Series Finale from Curve, 8-3 - Harrisburg Senators
- White Homers in Third Straight, Curve Fall 8-3 - Altoona Curve
- Fightin Phils Split Doubleheader with Fisher Cats to Earn Series Victory - Reading Fightin Phils
- Chesapeake Falls in Series Finale in Akron - Chesapeake Baysox
- Ralphy's Big Game Helps RubberDucks Rally to Win 10-9 - Akron RubberDucks
- SeaWolves Split Doubleheader and Series against Flying Squirrels - Erie SeaWolves
- McElvain Throws Quality Start in Sunday Doubleheader Split - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Trio of Richmond Arms Shut out SeaWolves in Doubleheader Split - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Three Home Run Day Not Enough in 10-7 Series Finale Loss to Binghamton - Somerset Patriots
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - May 17 at Altoona - Harrisburg Senators
- Yard Goats Walk-Off Sea Dogs for Second Straight Game - Hartford Yard Goats
- Sea Dogs Fall 6-5 on Sunday, Split Series with Yard Goats - Portland Sea Dogs
- Jacob Reimer's Monster Game Leads Binghamton to Series Finale Win over Somerset - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- May 17, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.