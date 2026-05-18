White Homers in Third Straight, Curve Fall 8-3

Published on May 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa .- Outfielder Lonnie White Jr. knocked a two-run homer, the third straight game he's homered, though Altoona dropped an 8-3 decision to the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Pirates righty Jared Jones tossed a dominant 4.1 innings in his second rehab start of the week. Jones set down nine straight hitters and struck out five across the first three innings of the game. The 24-year-old righty allowed a run in the fifth inning and had a second run scored after he departed. In all, he allowed two runs on three hits and a pair of walks, tossing 66 pitches, 44 strikes.

Harrisburg built a 3-0 lead before White Jr. slammed a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth and then Javier Rivas tied the game with a solo homer in the seventh.

The Senators plated the go-ahead run off reliever Mike Walsh in the seventh when Caleb Lomavita doubled home former Curve infielder Kervin Pichardo. The Senators added four more in the top of the ninth against Cy Nielson, the first runs he's allowed since April 16; ending a 14.1 consecutive scoreless inning streak.

Altoona remains home and begins a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The Curve will start RHP Matt Ager on Tuesday, Erie's starter is to be announced.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from May 17, 2026

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