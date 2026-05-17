Sea Dogs Fall 6-5 on Sunday, Split Series with Yard Goats

Published on May 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Hartford, CT - The Portland Sea Dogs (17-21) fell 5-4 on Sunday afternoon as the Hartford Yard Goats (19-19) walked it off in the bottom of the ninth inning for the third time this week. The teams split their series 3-3, and are 6-6 overall on the season.

Both Brooks Brannon and Miguel Bleis blasted two-run homers in the first inning, recording the Sea Dogs' 49th and 50th homers of the season, as well as their 15th multi-home run game. Max Ferguson came up clutch once again in the ninth inning with a go-ahead pinch-hit single.

Brannon's home run was his second of the series, and marked his third and fourth RBIs this week. He brought home Marvin Alcantara, who had reached base moments before on an error committed by Hartford shortstop Andy Perez. Will Turner singled to get on base for Bleis' home run, his third of the season, and the Sea Dogs led 4-0.

Hartford had a nearly identical inning at the plate in the bottom half of the second, as both Conner Capel and GJ Hill hit two-run home runs to tie the game 4-4.

After six scoreless innings by both teams, the Sea Dogs broke through the tie in the top of the ninth inning. With two outs and the bases empty, Hartford RHP Cade Denton pitched back-to-back walks to put two on board. Max Ferguson entered to pinch hit for Ahbram Liendo at the bottom of the order and came through, as he has done all season long, with a go-ahead RBI single into right field. Tyler McDonough scored to push the Sea Dogs into the lead, 5-4.

RHP Cooper Adams stepped up to the mound in the ninth inning, looking to close out the series victory for Portland. After loading the bases but bouncing back to record two outs, it seemed the Sea Dogs might sneak away with the win. Instead, Bryant Betancourt launched a walkoff hit to deep center field just out of the reach of Will Turner, and the Yard Goats won 6-5.

RHP Cade Denton (1-3, 6.05 ERA) earned the win, allowing one run on one hit and two walks in 1.0 innings pitched. RHP Cooper Adams (3-3, 6.46 ERA) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks in 0.2 innings of work.

The Sea Dogs return home to Delta Dental Park on Tuesday night at 6:00 pm for a six game series against the Reading Fightin' Phils. It is the first time the teams will face each other this season.







Eastern League Stories from May 17, 2026

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