Halligan Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

Published on May 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs' right-handed pitcher Patrick Halligan has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 11-May 17.

The 26-year-old Halligan went 1-0 in two appearances (one start) for the Sea Dogs during the week, tossing six hitless innings, allowing one walk and striking out six.

In his first appearance of the week, Halligan tossed two no-hit innings of relief on May 13th, yielding only a walk to the Hartford Yard Goats and striking out two. Halligan earned the win in a 9-6 Sea Dogs victory.

On Saturday, May 16th, Halligan made a spot start for the Sea Dogs and tossed four perfect innings with four strikeouts.

On the season, Halligan has made 11 appearances (2 starts) and is 1-0 with a 5.70 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 23.2 innings.

Halligan was acquired by the Boston Red Sox as a minor league free agent on January 12, 2026. He was originally drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 13th round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft.

Last week Brooks Brannon was named the Eastern League Player of the Week. Other award winners for the Sea Dogs this season include John Holobetz as the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 13-19, and Franklin Arias was selected as the Eastern League Player of the Month for April.

The Sea Dogs return home for a six-game homestand against the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday, May 19th at 6:00 PM. The homestand includes a Roman Anthony bobblehead giveaway (first 1,000 fans), presented by minibar on May 20th, fireworks to kick off the Memorial Day Weekend on May 22nd, and Paw Patrol Day on May 23rd. Tickets to all Sea Dogs games can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling 2070879-9500.







Eastern League Stories from May 18, 2026

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