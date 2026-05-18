Jace Avina Named MiLB's Eastern League Player of the Week 5/12-5/17

Published on May 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots outfielder Jace Avina

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots outfielder Jace Avina(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has named Somerset Patriots OF Jace Avina as the Eastern League Player of the Week for games played May 12-17.

Avina hit .417 (10-for-24) with 5 XBH including 3 2B and 2 HR, as well as 10 R, 4 RBI, a .500 OBP and .792 SLG against Binghamton (New York Mets) last week. He had two three-hit games in the series and back-to-back games with a home run on 5/14 and 5/15.

Avina had a hit in each game of the series and extended his on-base streak to a season-high 17 games, the second-longest active streak in the Eastern League and second-longest by a Patriot this season. During the streak, Avina is slashing .347/.402/.733 with 7 HR, 18 RBI and 15 XBH. He's raised his OPS from .629 to .893 in that span.

For the season, Avina is hitting .259/.327/.566 with 32 R, 37 H, 11 2B, 11 HR and 28 RBI in 35 games played for Somerset. Among all Yankees minor leaguers, Avina leads in 2B and XBH (22), ranks second in HR and R, is tied for fifth in RBI, and sixth in H. He is first in the Eastern League in XBH, second in HR and fourth in 2B.

Originally selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Yankees acquired Avina in a trade for DH Jake Bauers on 11/17/23.

Avina joins teammate Coby Morales (4/20-4/26) as Patriots players selected for MiLB awards this season.

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Eastern League Stories from May 18, 2026

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