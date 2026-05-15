Suero Slugs in Rumble Ponies' Loss to Somerset

Published on May 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Bridgewater, N.J. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (12-24) can not snatch their first win streak in a month as they fall to the Somerset Patriots (17-19), 5-3, from TD Bank Ballpark.

In another seesaw battle in the Double-A Subway series, the Patriots broke the 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning with an RBI single from the third baseman, Tyler Hardman, to give Somerset the 4-3 advantage.

The Patriots extended their lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Right-hander Douglas Orellana allowed a solo homer to lead off the frame to left fielder Jace Avina to give Somerset the 5-3 lead and the eventual final score.

Binghamton tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the fifth inning behind their third home run of the series. With one out in the inning, catcher Chris Suero demolished a two-run shot for his team-leading sixth big fly of the season.

The difference tonight was Somerset's left-hander Xaiver Rivas (2-2). He came in relief in the third inning for right-hander Ben Hess, who started the game on a pitch count after being activated off the injured list today, and right-hander Michael Arias.

Rivas struck out 10 batters over 5.1 innings while just allowing two earned runs and walking one batter. The two runs surrendered by Rivas were from Suero's two-run homer, but Rivas retired the next nine batters with six punchouts.

Binghamton trailed 2-0 in the second inning, until first baseman JT Schwartz smacked an RBI triple off the right field wall to score Nick Lorusso, who led off the inning with a single. Schwartz tallied his fourth extra-base hit, and Lorusso extended his hit streak to four games.

Left-hander Jonathan Santucci (0-5) went 5.0 innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs, with two more that came across that weren't earned. He also struck out four.

The unearned runs came in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Lorusso made an error at third base, and after a wild pitch to score Hardman and an RBI single from first baseman Coby Morales, Somerset led 2-0.

The Rumble Ponies threatened in the top of the ninth inning with a leadoff infield single from left fielder TT Bowens, but Schwartz grounded into a double play, and shortstop Wyatt Young lined out to end the game. Right-hander Hayden Merda (2) picked up the 2.0-inning save.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series on Friday night in Bridgewater, New Jersey, from TD Ball Park against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Chris Suero chalked up his third multi-hit game and his sixth home run, which is a team lead (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, SB)...JT Schwartz tallied his fourth extra-base hit (1-for-4, 3B, RBI)...Kevin Parada (1-for-3, BB)...Nick Lorusso extended his hit streak to four games (1-for-4, R)...Jonathan Santucci (5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO)...Felipe De La Cruz (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO).







Eastern League Stories from May 14, 2026

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