Kokoska Leads Yard Goats to Doubleheader Sweep

Published on May 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Binghamton, New York - Outfielder Zach Kokoska smashed two homers, one in each game of the doubleheader, leading the Yard Goats to a twin-bill sweep, winning 5-2 and 5-0 on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York. Kokoska hit a two-run homer in the first game, and then helped the Yard Goats to a five-run inning with a three-run shot in game two, while becoming the career home run king. Kokoska's 38 career homers are the most of any player in Yard Goats history, passing Kyle Datres. The Yard Goats have won a season-high four consecutive games, went 5-1 on the road trip in New York, and return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday evening to host the Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs.

In game one, Zach Kokoska cranked a two-run homer in the second inning off Binghamton starter Irving Cota, giving Hartford a 2-0 lead. The Rumble Ponies tied the game in the bottom of the inning, on a double by Eli Serrano III and a throwing error.

The Yard Goats took a 4-2 lead with a pair of runs in the third inning. Cole Messina got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Dyan Jorge scored making it 3-2 Hartford. Zach Kokoska followed with an infield single, scoring Andy Perez and it was 4-2. Roc Riggio cracked a solo homer in the fifth to make it 5-2.

Hartford starter Connor Staine went five innings and allowed two runs on two hits with three walks and six strikeouts to earn his second straight win. Staine retired the final 10 batters faced, including the side in order in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

In game two, Zach Kokoska highlighted a five-run second inning with a three-run homer, his 38th career home run as a Yard Goat, giving Hartford a 3-0 lead. Dyan Jorge and Andy Perez followed with RBI singles to make it 5-0 and chased Rumble Ponies starter RJ Gordon from the game.

Evan Shawver and relivers Alberto Pacheco, Jeff Criswell, Davis Palmero and Austin Smith combined on the Yard Goats second shutout of the season.

The Yard Goats return home on Tuesday to host the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs (7:10 PM). LHP Konner Eaton will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from May 10, 2026

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