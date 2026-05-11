Baysox Drop Sunday Series Finale to Curve

Published on May 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell in the six-game series finale with the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a 9-3 final on Sunday afternoon.

It was the first Baysox start for right-hander Yaqui Rivera on Sunday. Typically used as a bullpen arm, Rivera made his first start since August 10, 2023, when he was with Single-A Delmarva. Despite allowing a first-inning run on a two-out single, Rivera still delivered a strong performance. The right-hander worked one full trip through the Altoona lineup and struck out five hitters, allowing the lone run on one hit and one walk in two and two-thirds innings.

The Baysox (14-18) did all their scoring in the bottom of the second. Chesapeake clubbed three doubles in the frame off Altoona right-handed starter Peyton Stumbo. Thomas Sosa doubled with one out, later scoring on an automatic double that bounced over the wall from Frederick Bencosme to tie the game. The Baysox would eventually load the bases with two outs, before another automatic double, this time from Griff O'Ferrall, would one-hop over the wall in left to plate two more and give Chesapeake a 3-1 edge.

After another scoreless relief outing from right-hander Cohen Achen (1.1 IP), the Curve flipped the script in the sixth. Left-hander Juan Rojas (L, 0-1) allowed a hit and two walks to load the bases in his second inning of relief, before being lifted. An eventual grand slam from Altoona's Shawn Ross emptied the bags and put the Curve on top 5-3. Ross tacked on his fifth RBI of the day on a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Chesapeake's bats were held in check by the Altoona bullpen. Right-hander Jake Shirk (W, 1-0) posted two of six scoreless innings from three Curve relievers on Sunday.

Altoona added three more runs in the top of the ninth on four hits and a Baysox error, before Chesapeake was kept off the board in their final at-bat.

Both Heston Kjerstad and Jackson Holliday continued their MLB rehab assignments with the Baysox on Sunday. Holliday played six innings at third base and went 0-for-2 at the plate with a walk, while Kjerstad went 0-for-3 and went seven innings in right field.

Bencosme's RBI double in the second extended his on-base streak to eight-consecutive games.

Aron Estrada reached base twice on Sunday with a walk and a single.

The Baysox split the series with the Curve and will now travel to Akron to open a six-game series with the RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The series begins on Tuesday, with first pitch set for 6:35 pm.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, May 18, when Chesapeake opens up a six-game set against the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 10, 2026

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