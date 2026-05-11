SeaWolves Drop Second Straight to Wrap Series in Harrisburg

Published on May 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (17-16) rally came up short in a 5-3 loss to the Harrisburg Senators (18-14) on Sunday afternoon.

The SeaWolves offense started well with an RBI single from Thayron Liranzo in the first inning to create an early lead for the pitching staff. Luke Taggart made his second start of the series as an opener and pitched a scoreless first inning with a strikeout before turning it over to the bullpen. Unfortunately, the Senators bats got going in the third for a five-run frame to take control.

Erie's bats weren't going down easy as Andrew Jenkins hit his sixth home run of the year in the eighth inning to cut the deficit to 5-3. The SeaWolves brought the tying run to the plate twice in the ninth inning but couldn't bring across the tying run for a second straight night.

The SeaWolves bullpen was lights out after the third inning with John Stankiewicz, Wandisson Charles and Moises Rodriguez keeping the Senators off the board for the final six innings.

Despite consecutive losses to end the weekend, Erie has won three consecutive series dating back to the week in Binghamton (April 21-26).

The SeaWolves return home for a six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels starting on Tuesday at UPMC Park.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from May 10, 2026

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