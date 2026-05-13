SeaWolves Drop Series Opener against Flying Squirrels

Published on May 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (17-17) fell short in the series-opening 7-1 loss against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (26-7) on Tuesday night at UPMC Park.

Trevin Michael made his first start of the season in a bullpen game and flourished through two scoreless innings with no hits and a strikeout. Relievers Dariel Fregio and Tyler Owens also tossed scoreless outings on the night.

The Flying Squirrels broke the game's scoring open in the third inning against reliever Zack Lee in his Double-A debut. Diego Velasquez walked to lead off the inning. Scott Bandura and Sabin Ceballos both collected hits before Bo Davidson doubled to score the third and final run of the frame.

Right hander Yosber Sanchez was strong in his first inning of relief, retiring the side in order. His second inning yielded four runs, Jonah Cox, Bandura and Davidson all collected RBIs, sending ten batters to the plate in the frame.

The SeaWolves responded offensively in the bottom of the 7th with a leadoff single, a walk and an Andrew Jenkins single to load the bases. Aaron Antonini knocked in the lone run of the night on a ground ball double play that scored Chris Meyers from third.

The SeaWolves host their first education day tomorrow morning at 11:05 AM. Sean Hunley takes the mound against lefty Matt Wilkinson.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from May 12, 2026

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