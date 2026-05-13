Sellers Shoves in Somerset's Third Shutout Win of the Season
Published on May 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots shut out the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 3-0 at TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday night in Bridgewater, NJ.
The Patriots picked up their third shutout win of the season and first since May 7 at Reading. The Patriots have notched all three shutout wins this season in their last nine games.
Somerset's pitching staff allowed a season-low tying two hits, matching their two hits allowed in their shutout win at Reading on May 7.
With 12 strikeouts, Somerset's pitching staff notched double-digit strikeouts for the fifth consecutive game. At the time of the game ending, Somerset's 11.1 SO/9 ranks second in the Eastern League and in Double-A.
With Jace Avina's seventh inning double, Somerset has an extra base hit in all 34 games this season. Somerset's 34-game XBH streak is tied for the longest in Double-A and is tied for the second longest in Minor League Baseball.
With Tyler Hardman's RBI single to bring home Jace Avina in the first inning, Somerset scored its Eastern League-leading 33rd first inning run this season. Somerset's 33 first inning runs are fourth-most in Double-A.
RHP Trent Sellers (5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K) notched his second consecutive scoreless outing at home. Sellers struck out the side in the second inning and didn't allow a hit to last 11 batters he faced. Across his last two starts at home, Sellers has allowed no runs, tossing 17 strikeouts to three walks in 9.2 IP.
LF Jace Avina (3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R) tallied his sixth multi-hit game and second three-hit game of the season. He secured his 10th multi-RBI game with a one-out two-RBI double in the seventh. Avina extended his on-base streak to a season-high 12 games with a leadoff single in the first inning. The 12-game on-base streak is the fifth-longest active streak in the Eastern League. During the streak, Avina is slashing .345/.379/.727 with 11 XBH and 16 RBI. He's raised his slash line to .155/.242/.310 to .244/.304/.537 in that span.
3B Tyler Hardman (1-for-3, RBI, BB) rocked a 106 mph RBI single in the first inning to open the scoring, securing his Eastern League-leading 30th RBI of the season. Hardman's 30 RBI this season ranks second in the Yankees minor league system. With hits in 12 of his last 13 games, Hardman is slashing .440/.509/.860 in that span. He's raised his OPS from .714 to 1.002 in that stretch.
2B Connor McGinnis (1-for-2) picked up his first career Double-A hit with a leadoff single in the seventh inning. Dating back to his time with High-A Hudson Valley, McGinnis has hits in eight of his last nine games. He's 10-for-28 (.357 AVG), reaching safely in 16-of-34 plate appearances in that stretch.
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Somerset Patriots pitcher Trent Sellers
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