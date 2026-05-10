May 10, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PLAYER OF THE MONTH On Tuesday, Franklin Arias was named the Eastern League Player of the Month for April after batting .375 with 27 hits and 20 RBIs. He launched eight home runs, three of which tied or won a game in the ninth inning. Arias' eight April home runs and .764 slugging % are both franchise records. John Roskos previously held the home run mark with seven in April of 1997, and César Crespo set the previous slugging % record of .730 in April of 2000.

OUT OF THE PARK! The Sea Dogs hit a season-high five home runs in Friday night's contest, including Brooks Brannon's first career two-home run game. The Sea Dogs last hit five home runs in a game on July 7, 2022 in a 16-1 blowout win over Binghampton. The Sea Dogs' 38 home runs on the season is the third most in the Eastern League behind Somerset (60) and Reading (46). Portland has ten multi-home run games this season, and have scored 46% of their total runs via the long ball (64/138).

RAIN RAIN GO AWAY The Sea Dogs' Saturday game was rained out, their second home rainout of the week and of the season. The game will not be made up, as the teams have already played a doubleheader this week, and New Hampshire has one scheduled for next week's series at Reading to make up a previous rainout. The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will not see each other again until early July in Manchester.

EXTRA INNINGS ARMS The Sea Dogs have reached extra innings in their last two consecutive games, and have been forced to pitch position players in the extra frames both nights. Multiple Sea Dogs relievers have been called up to Triple-A Worcester this week before being reassigned to the Sea Dogs, leaving the bullpen short on available arms. With pitch count and rest day limitations, the Sea Dogs were clean out of pitchers by the time they reached those high-leverage situations, leading to losses on both nights.

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY! The Portland Sea Dogs and the Maine Track Club will host the Mother's Day 5K Road Race, presented by Lafayette Hotels/Holiday Inn by the Bay. Slugger and his Mom lead the way on the flat 5K course which begins in front of the Portland Expo building, and ends in front of the third base dugout. Proceeds from the race go to the American Cancer Society to support breast cancer patients and research.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 10, 2005 - Jonathan Papelbon and relievers David Pahucki and Justin Sturge combined on a two-hitter in Portland's 6-1 victory over New Hampshire.

ON THE MOUND RHP Anthony Eyanson (NR) will make his AA debut today. Eyanson, the Red Sox' No. 8 prospect according to MLB.com, earned South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month honors in April for his work opening the season with the Red Sox' High-A affiliate, the Greenville Drive. Eyanson recorded a 0.54 ERA in four April starts, allowing one run with 27 strikeouts and no walks. Overall, Eyanson made five starts for Greenville to the tune of a 0.44 ERA, allowing seven hits and one run with 34 strikeouts in 20.1 innings of work.







Eastern League Stories from May 10, 2026

May 10, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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