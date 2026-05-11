Flying Squirrels Post MiLB's Largest Mother's Day Crowd

Published on May 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







The Richmond Flying Squirrels drew 9,062 fans for their Mother's Day Celebration on Sunday at CarMax Park, totaling the most of any team in Minor League Baseball.

The game was the only MiLB crowd to surpass 9,000 on the day. Richmond's weekend total of 25,572 fans (May 8-10) was the highest in MiLB over the three-day stretch.

Richmond starter Joe Whitman (Win, 4-1) and three relievers combined for a 6-0 shutout victory over the Akron RubberDucks. The Flying Squirrels won five-of-six in the series and improved to a 16-2 home record at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (25-7) rank second in MiLB in average attendance (7,342) and fourth in total attendance (132,159) while leading all 30 Double-A teams in both categories.

The Flying Squirrels travel to Erie for a six-game series beginning Tuesday before returning to CarMax Park May 19-24 to host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Tickets are available at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866), or at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 10, 2026

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