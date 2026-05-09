Curve Drop Third Straight to Baysox on Friday Night

Published on May 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







BOWIE, MD .- Callan Moss recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season on Friday night, but Altoona dropped its third straight game to the Chesapeake Baysox, 5-1, at Prince Georges Stadium.

Moss knocked an RBI single in the top of the first inning to give the Curve a 1-0 lead, scoring Will Taylor, who doubled to lead off the game. Altoona's bats went quiet from that point on, stranding seven runners on base.

Khristian Curtis took the loss for Altoona, allowing three runs on five hits in 3.2 innings. He struck out five batters and walked a season-high four in the defeat. Curtis allowed a two-run home run in the bottom of the first to Thomas Sosa and left the bases loaded when exiting in the third inning.

Jaycob Deese entered in relief of Curtis and allowed one inherited baserunner to score on a wild pitch. He gave up two runs later in the fifth on an Adam Retzbach two-run single. Deese struck out four in his 1.1 innings of relief.

Noah Murdock tossed two scoreless frames in relief, striking out five of the seven batters he faced before Emmanuel Chapman tossed a scoreless inning in the eighth. Jack Brannigan reached base three times with two hits in the defeat.

Altoona continues their series with the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. LHP Connor Wietgrefe is slated to start for the Curve with Chesapeake sending RHP Evan Yates to the mound.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from May 8, 2026

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