Binghamton Falls to Hartford in a Pitcher's Duel

Published on May 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - In a pitchers' duel between Binghamton left-hander Jonathan Santucci and Hartford right-hander Jake Brooks, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-20) fall to the Hartford Yard Goats (14-16) from Mirabito Stadium 4-2.

Santucci sets a career high of 6.1 innings pitched with seven strikeouts and zero walks surrendered. The Mets' number nine prospect allowed just one run and four hits in his best outing of the year.

Brooks was efficient over 6.1 innings pitched, throwing 62 pitches and 50 of those for strikes. The right-hander did not allow a run and just one hit until the sixth inning when third baseman Jacob Reimer hit a first-pitch solo home run.

Later in the bottom of the seventh, catcher Chris Suero hit a double and would score on a fielder's choice from second baseman Nick Lorusso to make it 2-1 Binghamton. Brooks left the game after the fielder's choice that came back to the mound.

Hartford second baseman Roc Riggio had a two-home run night. In the seventh inning, he smashed a solo shot down the right field line off Santucci, the only run he allowed. Then, in the eighth inning, off of right-hander Ben Simon, Riggio hit a go-ahead two-run home run to make it 3-2 Yard Goats.

The Yard Goats got much-needed insurance in the top of the ninth inning. Right-hander Zach Peek struck out the first two batters he faced, but third baseman Jose Torres hit a two-out solo home run to make it 4-2 Hartford. Torres had a two-hit night and tallied his fourth home run of the season.

The Yard Goats threatened in the top of the seventh inning when Santucci left the game with two runners on, but right-hander Saul Garcia got the two outs needed to work out of the frame with one strikeout.

Right-hander Victor Juarez entered in relief for Hartford, tossing 1.2 innings while not allowing one run or base runner. Right-hander Austin Smith got the ball in the ninth inning, and after allowing a two-out double to Suero, he struck out left fielder Jose Ramos to end the game.

Hartford leads the six-game series 3-1 and has guaranteed at least a split of the series with Binghamton. The Yard Goats have 17 extra-base hits in the series, including seven homers, with three being deposited tonight.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series on Saturday afternoon in Binghamton, New York, from Mirabito Stadium against the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies). First pitch is at 1:00 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SNY and WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Jonathan Santucci sets a career high for innings pitched (6.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO)...Jacob Reimer mashed his second home run of the year (1-for-4, HR)...Eli Serrano III now has 11 XBH (1-for-4, 2B)...Chris Suero (2-for-4, 2 2B)...







Eastern League Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.