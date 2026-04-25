April 25, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on April 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







BARK IN THE PARK The Sea Dogs host their first of three Bark in the Park days at Delta Dental Park today. Mister Mainer AKA Dmitry Pepper and his dog Biscuit, who have over 21 million followers on Tik Tok, will throw an honorary first pitch to celebrate all of the furry friends in the stands.

MOVING ON UP RHP Michael Sansone (0-0, 3.72 ERA) was called up to join the Worcester Red Sox on Friday. Sansone pitched 6.0 scoreless, two-hit innings last week in Worcester before he was temporarily optioned back down to Portland. In his place, the Sea Dogs called up LHP P.J. Labriola (2-1, 8.31 ERA), who has made seven appearances for the Greenville Drive out of the bullpen this season.

WALK IT OFF!! The Sea Dogs completed a three-run comeback in the ninth and tenth innings Thursday night to walk off a win 5-4 against the Yard Goats. It was the first extra innings game of the season for Portland, and the first time they won a game after trailing in the sixth inning or later. They were 0-7 in all previous instances.

BOMBS AWAY! The Sea Dogs have hit ten home runs in their last eight games, with multiple home runs in four of those. Franklin Arias had home runs in three straight games prior to last night, his second three-game home run streak of the season.

FRANKLIN IS ON FIRE Franklin Arias hit his sixth home run of the season Thursday night, with all of them coming in his previous seven games played. Arias leads Portland in nearly every statistical hitting category, including AVG (.408), On Base Percentage (.483), Slugging (.857), Hits (20), RBI (15), Home Runs (6), and even Hit By Pitch (3).

DIDN'T SKIP A BEAT Max Ferguson was on the Injured List from 4/8 to 4/16. In his first game back, he blasted the Sea Dogs' first grand slam of the season. Ferguson is on a ten game hit streak with at least one hit in every game he's played this season, including three doubles and three home runs with nine RBI. Ferguson has three multi-hit games this season, including Thursday night's walk-off performance where he didn't enter until the ninth inning.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 25, 2019 - The Sea Dogs pick up their fourth no-hitter in team history with a 2-0 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at NYSEG Stadium...Kyle Hart worked 6.2 innings with one walk and six strikeouts...Daniel McGrath pitched 1.1 innings and Adam Lau worked a scoreless ninth.

ON THE MOUND Jedixson Paez (0-0, 9.00 ERA) is making his first start and second appearance for the Sea Dogs this season. Paez previously pitched 1.00 innings on April 18th, allowing one earned run off a home run. Paez was selected by the White Sox in the 2025 Rule 5 Draft. He made the White Sox Opening Day roster and made his MLB Debut on Opening day, allowing three runs on two hits in 1.1 IP against the Brewers. After recording an 18.00 ERA in three 2026 appearances for CWS (6 R, 4 H, 2 HR, 3 BB in 3.0 IP), Paez was DFA'd and returned to the Red Sox.







Eastern League Stories from April 25, 2026

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