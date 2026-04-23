Squirrels Handed First Home Loss with Patriots Comeback

Published on April 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost for the first time at CarMax Park on Wednesday night, falling to the Patriots, 9-8.

The Flying Squirrels (13-3) had their seven-game home win streak in their new stadium snapped, allowing six unanswered runs to the Patriots (7-9) over the final three innings.

Richmond led, 8-3, entering the seventh before Jace Avina hit a two-run double to pull Somerset within three. In the eighth, Kenedy Corona hit a solo homer to close the score to 8-6.

In the top of the ninth, former Flying Squirrel Marco Luciano hit a solo homer to bring the Patriots within a run. After a strikeout and a single, Corona hit a two-out, two-strike homer to move the Patriots ahead, 9-8, against Flying Squirrels reliever Brad Deppermann (Loss, 0-1).

In the bottom of the ninth, Geoffrey Gilbert (Win, 1-1) sat down Richmond in order to end the game.

The Patriots took a 3-0 lead in the first with a three-run homer by Tyler Hardman, the only runs allowed by Flying Squirrels starter Greg Farone over 3.1 innings.

In the bottom of the second, Jack Payton doubled for his first Double-A hit, scoring Drew Cavanaugh to close the score to 3-1.

Richmond tied the score, 3-3, in the third. Charlie Szykowny brought in Scott Bandura with a sacrifice fly. Maui Ahuna stole third and scored on a throwing error by Somerset catcher Miguel Palma.

The Flying Squirrels took the lead in the fourth. Bandura hit a go-ahead triple before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Ahuna. Sabin Ceballos followed with a solo homer, his fourth in his last seven games, to open a 6-3 lead.

In the fifth, Payton plated Cavanaugh with a groundout and Jonah Cox hit an RBI single to push the Richmond lead to 8-3. Cox extended his on-base streak to 14 games on Wednesday.

Will Bednar pitched 1.2 scoreless innings and struck out two out of the Richmond bullpen.

The series continues on Thursday night at CarMax Park. Left-hander Joe Whitman (1-1, 6.59) will start for Richmond opposed by Somerset right-hander Cade Smith (0-0, 6.75). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Thursday is HBCU Night at CarMax Park. In-Your-Face Fireworks presented by Chick-fil-A follow the game. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







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