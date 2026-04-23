SeaWolves Ride Hot Bats, Strong Pitching to Second Straight Win

Published on April 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Erie SeaWolves did their damage early and often in an 8-1 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday night.

EJ Exposito launched his third home run of the season against Binghamton starter Will Watson to give the SeaWolves an early 3-0 lead. Brett Callahan came across on a Chris Meyers RBI single in the third to take a four-run advantage.

Kenny Serwa dealt a second straight strong start and earned his first win of the season with five innings of one-run ball while striking out six hitters, matching his career-high.

Erie's bullpen continued to light it up with another scoreless stretch over the final four frames to secure the win. Tyler Owens made his 2026 SeaWolves debut with a scoreless final two innings on the mound.

Meyers notched his first three-hit game of the season and reached all four times to the plate to help lead the SeaWolves' offense to a second-straight win to start the series with the Rumble Ponies. Izaac Pacheco also reached base three times including a 2-RBI double to add to the Erie lead in the 8th.

LHP Carlos Peña (1-1, 1.88 ERA) starts for Erie in the third game of the series tomorrow with first pitch set for 6:07 PM from Binghamton.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from April 22, 2026

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