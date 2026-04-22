Roc Riggio's 6 RBI Leads Yard Goats to 13-8 Win

Published on April 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Portland, Maine - Roc Riggio tied a franchise record with 6 RBI as he hit a pair of three-run home runs leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 13-8 victory against the Portland Sea Dogs on Wednesday afternoon at Delta Dental Park in Portland, Maine. Riggio became the sixth Yard Goats player to drive in six runs and the first since Zac Veen back in May of 2023. Andy Perez had four hits and scored three runs for Hartford. The Yard Goats established a season-high 13 runs on a season-high 18 hits for their second straight win. Hartford's offense has scored 22 runs on 27 hits over the first two games.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game on Cole Messina's RBI single in the first inning off Sea Dogs starter Blake Wehunt. Portland answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning, including a pair of homers by Frankin Arias and Tyler McDonough to take a 3-1 lead.

Roc Riggio hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the third inning off reliever Max Carlson, giving the Yard Goats a 4-3 lead. In his very next at-bat in the fifth, Riggio cranked another three-run home run making it 8-3 Hartford.

The Sea Dogs scored four runs in the sixth inning to make it a 8-7 game. However, the Yard Goats got a two-run double by Andy Perez to highlight a three-run eighth inning and added two more runs in the ninth.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game road trip on Thursday night (6:00 PM) in Portland, Maine. LHP Konner Eaton will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







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