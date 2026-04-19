GJ Hill Records Four RBIs in Yard Goats Loss

Published on April 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - GJ Hill recorded four RBIs on two hits but the Hartford Yard Goats were defeated by the Richmond Flying Squirrels 6-4 on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. Hill recorded two-run hits in the second and fourth innings, giving the Yard Goats a 4-1 lead through four. Hartford led 4-3 heading into the sixth when Richmond scored runs in the sixth and seventh to take a 5-4 lead. The Yard Goats trailed 6-4 entering the bottom of the ninth and brought the potential game-tying run to the plate but could not capitalize as Richmond reliever Darien Smith struck out three Yard Goats hitters and allowed just three hits over 5.2 innings of relief to earn the win.

Hartford opened the scoring in the bottom of the second off Richmond starter Cesar Perdomo, when Hill roped a two-run single into left field, giving the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead.

Richmond scored their first run of the game in the top of the fourth when Charlie Szkowny hit his second home run of the season, off Yard Goats starter Eiberson Castellano, making the score 2-1.

The Yard Goats scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth when Hill lined a two-run double into left field, making it a 4-1 ballgame.

The Flying Squirrels scored two runs in the top of the fifth. First, Scott Bandura hit an RBI-double that made the score 4-2. Then, Sabin Ceballos hit into a double play that scored Bandura, cutting the Yard Goats lead to 4-3.

Bandura hit the reset button for the Flying Squirrels in the top of the sixth with an RBI-single that tied the game at 4.

Richmond took the lead in the top of the seventh when Szkowny hit an RBI-single, making the score 5-4 Flying Squirrels.

The Flying Squirrels extended their lead in the top of ninth when Maui Ahuna hit his second home run of the season, making it a 6-4 ballgame.

The Yard Goats conclude their six game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 pm. It's Halfway to Halloween with kids run the bases!! RHP Connor Staine gets the start for the Yard Goats against RHP Cesar Perdomo who will be on the mound for the Flying Squirrels. The game will be streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Darien Smith (2-0)

LP: Davis Palermo (0-2)

Time: 2:43







Eastern League Stories from April 18, 2026

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