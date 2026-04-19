Akron Rallies to Walk off Binghamton, 5-4

Published on April 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Guy Lipscomb's walk-off bunt single capped a two-run ninth inning comeback as the Akron RubberDucks beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 5-4 on Saturday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

With one out in the ninth, Christian Knapczyk reached on an error by the Binghamton shortstop to give Akron life. Pinch runner Jose Devers advanced to second on a wild pitch setting up Jake Fox. The Akron first baseman lined a triple into left to score Devers and tie the game 4-4. On the next pitch, Lipscomb put down the perfect squeeze bunt to score Fox and give Akron the 5-4 win.

Mound Presence

Dylan DeLucia ran into some early trouble in his start on Saturday allowing a two-out double, hit-by-pitch and walk to load the bases. But the Akron right-hander got a big strikeout to escape the jam. Binghamton kept the pressure on DeLucia getting a runner on in all but one inning before chasing him in the fourth. In total, DeLucia worked 3.1 innings allowing two runs while striking out three. Carter Rustad tossed an inning and two-thirds scoreless with three strikeouts. Alaska Abney allowed two runs over two innings. Jack Jasiak struck out four over two innings.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks cracked the scoreboard first in the bottom of the third. Wuilfredo Antunez launched a solo home run into the bullpens to make it 1-0 RubberDucks. After Binghamton took the lead in the fourth, Akron tied the game in the sixth when Cameron Barstad worked a bases loaded walk. After the Rumble Ponies put up two in the seventh, Akron added one back when Lipscomb worked a bases loaded walk to make it 4-3 Binghamton.

Notebook

The walk-off win is Akron's first since game two of a doubleheader on April 26, 2025, against Richmond...The two teams combined for 18 walks in the contest...Lipscomb's two RBI night marks his first multi-RBI game of the season...Game Time: 3:05 (1:26) ...Attendance: 2,396.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday, April 19 at 1:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson (0-1, 2.16 ERA) will take the mound against Binghamton left-hander Jonathan Santucci (0-1, 5.63 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from April 18, 2026

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