Late Runs Lead Binghamton Past Akron, 4-1

Published on April 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Wuilfredo Antunez picked up two hits including an RBI triple, but the Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Akron RubberDucks 4-1 on Friday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

After being held without a hit for 5.1 innings, the Rumble Ponies bats woke up. Jacob Reimer doubled to break up the no-hit bid before Eli Serrano III launched a two-run home run to give Binghamton the lead.

Mound Presence

Caden Favors was sharp for the majority of the night on Friday. The Akron left-hander allowed just three base runners (all on walks) through the first five innings. The Serrano homer finished Favors night at 5.1 innings with two runs allowed and four strikeouts. Hunter Stanley allowed two runs over an inning and a third. Reid Johnston worked a scoreless inning and a third. Jack Carey worked a scoreless ninth in his home debut.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks only run came in the bottom of the sixth. Antunez lined a two-out triple down the right field line to score Christian Knapczyk from second to make it 2-1 Binghamton. Akron threatened in the ninth with back-to-back walks to open the inning, but two strikeouts sandwiching a fielder's choice ended the game.

Notebook

The loss snapped Akron's six game home winning streak to open 2026...Favors has gone at least four innings in all three starts this season...Game Time: 2:38...Attendance: 4,484.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday, April 18 at 6:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (0-1, 29.45 ERA) will take the mound against Binghamton right-hander Brendan Girton (0-1, 6.75 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from April 17, 2026

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