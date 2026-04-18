Late Runs Lead Binghamton Past Akron, 4-1
Published on April 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Wuilfredo Antunez picked up two hits including an RBI triple, but the Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Akron RubberDucks 4-1 on Friday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.
Turning Point
After being held without a hit for 5.1 innings, the Rumble Ponies bats woke up. Jacob Reimer doubled to break up the no-hit bid before Eli Serrano III launched a two-run home run to give Binghamton the lead.
Mound Presence
Caden Favors was sharp for the majority of the night on Friday. The Akron left-hander allowed just three base runners (all on walks) through the first five innings. The Serrano homer finished Favors night at 5.1 innings with two runs allowed and four strikeouts. Hunter Stanley allowed two runs over an inning and a third. Reid Johnston worked a scoreless inning and a third. Jack Carey worked a scoreless ninth in his home debut.
Duck Tales
The RubberDucks only run came in the bottom of the sixth. Antunez lined a two-out triple down the right field line to score Christian Knapczyk from second to make it 2-1 Binghamton. Akron threatened in the ninth with back-to-back walks to open the inning, but two strikeouts sandwiching a fielder's choice ended the game.
Notebook
The loss snapped Akron's six game home winning streak to open 2026...Favors has gone at least four innings in all three starts this season...Game Time: 2:38...Attendance: 4,484.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday, April 18 at 6:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (0-1, 29.45 ERA) will take the mound against Binghamton right-hander Brendan Girton (0-1, 6.75 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
Eastern League Stories from April 17, 2026
- Late Runs Lead Binghamton Past Akron, 4-1 - Akron RubberDucks
- Dylan Longwell Hits First Double-A Homer in Yard Goats Loss - Hartford Yard Goats
- Suarez, Serrano III Lead Binghamton Past Akron - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Walk-Off Wild Pitch Brings Cats Fifth-Straight Win - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- SeaWolves Back in Win Column with 5-2 Victory over Senators to Split Twin Bill - Erie SeaWolves
- Cox, Ahuna Homer as Squirrels Top Goats - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Cole and Volpe Shine, Gladney Walks it Off in Extras For Somerset - Somerset Patriots
- Baysox Walked off by Fisher Cats in 10 Innings on Friday Night - Chesapeake Baysox
- Fightin Phils' Comeback Falls Short in 9-8 Extra Innings Defeat - Reading Fightin Phils
- Senators and SeaWolves Split Doubleheader - Harrisburg Senators
- Winless No More, Curve Sink Sea Dogs, 5-3 - Altoona Curve
- Curve Beat Sea Dogs, End Winless Streak - Portland Sea Dogs
- April 17, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information - April 17 at Erie - Harrisburg Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Akron RubberDucks Stories
- Late Runs Lead Binghamton Past Akron, 4-1
- Hartle's Start and Big Offense Helps Akron Best Binghamton 5-0
- Stephen Strikes out Six, Akron Nearly No Hits Binghamton in 3-0 Win
- Tugboat Fans Five, Rosario Homers in 8-7 Akron Win
- RubberDucks Lose Finale in Harrisburg, 9-2