Curve Beat Sea Dogs, End Winless Streak

Published on April 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Altoona, PA - The Portland Sea Dogs (7-5) fell 5-3 on Friday night as the Altoona Curve (1-12) finally earned their first win of the season.

Franklin Arias hit a home run in his third straight game and Ronald Rosario blasted his first of the season. This week, Arias is batting .444 (four-for-nine) with three homers, four RBI, three walks and a stolen base. Prior to Thursday night, the Sea Dogs had not hit multiple home runs in a game. They have done so the last two consecutive nights.

The first inning began in an odd manner, as both starting pitchers issued walks to the first two batters they faced. While the Sea Dogs were held scoreless, the Curve were able to bring home centerfielder Mitch Jebb on an RBI single from Callan Moss. It was the first time Altoona led the Sea Dogs in this series.

After a clean second inning by both teams, the Sea Dogs bounced back to even the score 1-1 off the Arias solo shot.

In the top of the fourth inning, Rosario got a hold of a pitch in the middle of the zone and sent it more than 400 feet to straightaway center, the second solo homer of the game for Portland, and the Sea Dogs jumped into the lead, 2-1.

The see-sawing continued as the Curve answered Rosario in the top of the fifth inning. Starter Dalton Rogers recorded one out after allowing a leadoff single to Jebb, and was quickly replaced by RHP Jay Allmer, making his AA debut. Allmer immediately gave up back-to-back RBI singles to Moss and Omar Alfonzo before a fielder's choice and a throwdown to second by Rosario, catching Will Taylor stealing, ended the inning.

The Sea Dogs went back to the plate in the 6th inning trailing 3-2, though the deficit did not last long. Miguel Bleis reached base on a one-out single before he was off and running on a Rosario single. Bleis recognized that the throw to the infield was mishandled and broke for home, evening up the score 3-3 on the E9.

Altoona, hungry for their first win, retook the lead in the bottom of the 6th after three straight walks by Allmer loaded the bases. Jebb singled, his second of the game, to score Shawn Ross, before a Keiner Delgado sacrifice fly brought in Jesus Castillo, extending the Curve lead 5-3.

Jarrod Bayless entered to pitch for Altoona in the seventh inning. He allowed two baserunners off a Caden Rose double and an Arias hit-by-pitch, but stranded both, before retiring the side in order in the eighth inning. RHP Max Carlson entered in the seventh to pitch for Portland, facing just seven batters through two innings, keeping the Sea Dogs within two runs by the top of the ninth.

Down to the final three outs, Will Turner reached base on a walk to lead off the ninth inning before Portland manager Chad Epperson went to his bench, searching for a spark. Nate Baez pinch hit for Raudelis Martinez and went down swinging for the first out of the inning. Then, Epperson sent in Marvin Alcantara to pinch hit for Caden Rose. Alcantara barely missed the barrel on a deep flyout to right field, and the Sea Dogs were down to their final out. Ahbram Liendo worked an 0-2 count full before he struck out swinging to end the game and deliver a long awaited first win of the season to the Altoona Curve.

RHP Jay Allmer (0-1, 16.20 ERA) took the loss for the Sea Dogs, allowing three runs on three hits while walking three. RHP Dominic Pipkin (1-1, 5.68 ERA) earned the win giving up one run on two hits while striking out three. He did not issue a walk. RHP Emmanuel Chapman (S, 1) was credited with the save after a scoreless and hitless ninth and two strikeouts.

Portland RHP John Holobetz (1-0, 1.00 ERA) gets the Saturday start, and will face off against Altoona LHP Dominic Perachi (0-0, 3.00 ERA) at Peoples Natural Gas Field, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:00 pm ET.







Eastern League Stories from April 17, 2026

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