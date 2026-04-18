SeaWolves Back in Win Column with 5-2 Victory over Senators to Split Twin Bill

Published on April 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie SeaWolves got back in the win column with a 5-2 victory to cap Friday's action from UPMC Park which also included a 2-0 loss in game one of the doubleheader.

In game two's win, Erie propelled itself out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a double from Peyton Graham and an RBI groundout from Andrew Jenkins.

Starting pitcher Carlos Peña was tremendous on the mound. The lefty went five innings, while allowing just four hits, and two runs. Both of which came on one swing, with a two-run home run from Max Romero. Peña matched game one starter Kenny Serwa who went five innings allowing two runs in his best start of the season.

Second baseman EJ Exposito mashed his second home run of the season to retake the lead for Erie in the second inning, before Bennett Lee knocked home one more run on a ground ball single to push the lead to 5-2.

Trevin Michael entered out of the bullpen and dealt two strong innings to earn the six-out save. The righty gave up just one hit, while striking out two.

The SeaWolves are back in action tomorrow at 1:35 PM for game five of the series, before wrapping up the six-game set on Sunday with another 1:35 tilt.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from April 17, 2026

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