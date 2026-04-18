April 18, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on April 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







K'S ON K'S The Sea Dogs are averaging 11.04 strikeouts per nine innings, with ten or more strikeouts in eight of their first 12 games, including the first three games of this series. Ten individual Portland pitchers are averaging more than nine strikeouts per nine innings.

ROSARIO'S RESURGENCE After starting the season hitless through his first four games with seven strikeouts, Ronald Rosario is on a four game hit streak with seven total hits and zero strikeouts. His streak includes two doubles and a home run, with two multi-hit games. Rosario, who now is up to four RBI this season, led Double-A Portland in RBI (56) and ranked second in home runs (11) in 2025.

WALKIN' WILL TURNER Will Turner's 14 walks this season leads Portland and is tied for second most in AA baseball. Turner has reached base in nine straight games to start the season, tied for the longest active streak on the team with Franklin Arias. Turner has walked twice the last three games in a row, and recorded a season high four walks in a game on April 9th against New Hampshire.

RELY ON BAEZ Prior to his pinch-hit strikeout last night, Nate Baez was on a four game hit streak with doubles in the last three, and had reached base in nine of ten games to start the season. He recorded an RBI in the lone game he did not reach base. Overall, his .294 batting average is second only to Franklin Arias, and he's top three on the team in on-base percentage (.432), walks (8), RBI (7), and stolen bases (3).

FRANKLIN ON FIRE Franklin Arias launched his third home run of the season in as many games on Friday night, extending his hit streak to six games, and his on-base streak to nine games. Arias is batting .538 (14-for-26) with five multi-hit games and a team-leading nine RBI, leading all qualified AA hitters in batting average, slugging, and on-base percentage.

LOCKDOWN DEFENSE Portland's defense has turned a double play in eight of twelve games this season. Drew Ehrhard and Tyler McDonough lead the team with involvement in nine and six double plays respectively.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 18, 2008 - Dustin Richardson fired six strong innings and Bubba Bell blasted a grand slam in the 4th inning, aiding the Sea Dogs to a 9-3 victory over the Binghamton Mets. Portland scored six runs with two outs, including Bell's homer in the fourth inning.

ON THE MOUND RHP John Holobetz (1-0, 1.00 ERA) is making his third start for the Sea Dogs this season. He has allowed just one run on five hits and four walks with 12 strikeouts in 9.0 total innings of work. Holobetz tied his career high with nine strikeouts in his outing against New Hampshire on April 11th.







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April 18, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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