Sea Dogs Earn Series Win over Curve

Published on April 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Altoona, PA - The Portland Sea Dogs (8-6) won their first series of the season with a 5-3 victory over the Altoona Curve (2-13) on Sunday afternoon after a short rain delay.

Max Ferguson extended his team-leading hit streak to six games with two singles and an RBI. Miguel Bleis and Marvin Alcantara also recorded multi-hit games. Sea Dogs starter LHP Hayden Mullins set the team up for success with 6.0 innings of scoreless ball, allowing just three hits and one walk with eight strikeouts.

Portland was held scoreless through three innings before they batted around for the first time all season in the top of the fourth inning, plating five runs in the process. Marvin Alcantara singled to start the inning, and advanced to second as Nate Baez was hit by a pitch. With two on, the Curve made a pitching change, bringing in RHP Tyrone Yulie. He immediately gave up a single to Miguel Bleis, and Alcantara came around to score the first run of the day. The hits kept coming for the Sea Dogs as Ronald Rosario singled to right field, scoring Nate Baez.

Altoona retired Nelly Taylor and Will Turner in consecutive at bats, though Turner's was a sacrifice fly to bring home Rosario, and then came the two-out rally. Yulie walked two consecutive batters, Tyler McDonough and Ahbram Liendo, and his day was done, as the Curve brought in another new pitcher, RHP Joshua Loeschorn.

Max Ferguson wanted in on the action as he singled to right field, extending his active hit streak to six games, dating back to before his stint on the Injured List. McDonough scored and Liendo advanced to third. Alcantara came back to the plate for the second time in the inning and flew out to left field, leaving the Sea Dogs in the lead 5-0.

The Sea Dogs put at least one runner aboard in each of the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings, though they left all three stranded as the score remained at 5-0 entering the bottom of the seventh.

RHP Patrick Halligan entered to pitch at the start of the seventh inning and started strong, sitting down Titus Dumitru on a strikeout looking. Then the hits started to pile up as Omar Alfonzo and Will Taylor both singled to put runners on first and second. Shawn Ross jumped on the opportunity and blasted a three-run home run to left field, his second consecutive game with a home run. Halligan bounced back to close out the inning and left the score at 5-3, with Portland narrowly in front.

The Sea Dogs went down quickly in the eighth, as Turner and McDonough were retired in order, and Liendo reached first on a walk only to get thrown out stealing moments later.

RHP Cooper Adams took over from Halligan in the bottom of the eighth, allowing a leadoff walk before settling in for the final two innings, holding the Curve scoreless.

Both starters earned decisions today, as LHP Hayden Mullins (1-1, 4.63 ERA) took the win with his strong scoreless performance, and RHP Khristian Curtis (0-3, 5.94 ERA) was credited with the loss, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk with four strikeouts. RHP Cooper Adams recorded his first save of the year.

After their first series victory of the season, the Sea Dogs are back at home at Delta Dental Park on Tuesday, April 21st at 6pm for Pi Day, the first of a six game series against the Hartford Yard Goats. Both starters are TBA.







Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2026

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