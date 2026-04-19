April 19, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on April 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







K'S ON K'S The Sea Dogs are averaging 11.21 strikeouts per nine innings, with ten or more strikeouts in nine of their first 13 games, including four of five games this series. Ten individual Portland pitchers are averaging more than nine strikeouts per nine innings.

ROSARIO'S RESURGENCE After starting the season hitless through his first four games with seven strikeouts, Ronald Rosario is on a four game hit streak with seven total hits and zero strikeouts. His streak includes two doubles and a home run, with two multi-hit games. Rosario, who now is up to four RBI this season, led Double-A Portland in RBI (56) and ranked second in home runs (11) in 2025.

WALKIN' WILL TURNER Will Turner's 15 walks this season leads the Eastern League and is tied for second most in AA baseball. Turner has reached base in ten straight games to start the season, the longest active streak on the team after Franklin Arias did not reach base yesterday. Turner has walked in six straight games, and recorded a season high four walks in a game on April 9th against New Hampshire.

HOLY HOLOBETZ Despite being tagged with the loss in yesterday's shutout, Holobetz had a career day on the mound. He threw just 74 pitches (54 strikes) through 7.0 innings of work, allowing just one run and one walk with a career-high 11 strikeouts. Holobetz dealt a perfect game through 4.1 innings before giving up a solo home run to Titus Dumitru. Holobetz struck out six batters swinging, and five batters looking.

UNLUCKY INFIELD Portland grounded into three inning-ending double plays last night against Altoona, marking the first time this season the Sea Dogs have had three double plays turned against them in a single game. This last occured on September 11, 2025, and only happened three times throughout the entire 2025 season.

DIDN'T SKIP A BEAT Max Ferguson was on the Injured List from 4/8 to 4/16. In his first game back, he blasted the Sea Dogs' first grand slam of the season. Last night, he was one-for-four at the plate. Ferguson's five game hit streak is the longest on the team currently, and spans from before his Injury List stint to after his return.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 19, 2003 - Down 9-7 with the bases empty and two outs in the eighth inning, eight consecutive Sea Dogs reach base on four walks, three singles and an error in a six-run rally. Justin Sherrod ties the game with a two-run single and the eventual winning run scores on a throwing error and Portland goes on to beat New Britain, 13-9.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins (0-1, 9.53 ERA) returns to the mound for his third start of the 2026 season. Mullins has allowed six earned runs in 5.2 innings pitched across his first two starts, on four hits, seven walks, with 11 strikeouts. Mullins was the 2025 Portland Sea Dogs pitcher of the year after leading the team in ERA, innings pitched, games started, and tied for the team lead in wins.







Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2026

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