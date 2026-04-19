Sunday Finale against Chesapeake Canceled Due to Rain

Published on April 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Heavy rain kept the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (8-5) and Chesapeake Baysox (7-7) from finishing their six-game series on Sunday, as the series finale was canceled, due to inclement weather. Sunday's game will not be made up, and tickets can be exchanged for any 2026 Fisher Cats regular season home game, based on availability.

Despite the finale not being played, the Fisher Cats won four out of five games against the Baysox and secured their first series win of 2026. Highlighting the week were three wins where New Hampshire scored 10+ runs and a walk-off victory on Friday, April 17. Infielder Sean Keys and outfielder Jace Bohrofen clubbed three home runs in the series, and infielder Jackson Hornung extended his hit streak to 12.

Following a road trip to Reading, the Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, April 28, for April vacation week. Upcoming promotions include 80s Night on Friday, May 1, which includes postgame Atlas fireworks. Dad Rock Day is Saturday, May 2, and the series concludes with Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, May 3. Get your tickets at nhfishercats.com or call the box office at 603-641-2005.

Fans can purchase 2026 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.







Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2026

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