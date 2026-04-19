Sunday's Yard Goats Game Canceled

Published on April 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Sunday's Yard Goats game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels has been canceled due to inclement weather. The game will not be rescheduled as Richmond does not return to Hartford this season. The Yard Goats will begin a six-game road trip in Portland, Maine on Tuesday and return to Dunkin' Park for the next homestand on Tuesday, April 28th against the Reading Fightin Phils.







Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.