Sunday's Yard Goats Game Canceled
Published on April 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Sunday's Yard Goats game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels has been canceled due to inclement weather. The game will not be rescheduled as Richmond does not return to Hartford this season. The Yard Goats will begin a six-game road trip in Portland, Maine on Tuesday and return to Dunkin' Park for the next homestand on Tuesday, April 28th against the Reading Fightin Phils.
Check out the Hartford Yard Goats Statistics
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