Sea Dogs Shut out in Loss to Curve

Published on April 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Altoona, PA - The Portland Sea Dogs (7-6) fell 2-0 to the Altoona Curve (2-12) on Saturday evening, their first time being shut out all season. It was the shortest game in Sea Dogs franchise history, ending after just 1 hour and 47 minutes of gameplay.

The loss spoiled a career day for RHP John Holobetz who pitched a full seven innings, allowing just one run on one hit and a walk with a career high 11 strikeouts. He tossed 4.1 perfect innings to begin the game before allowing the first base runner. Holobetz threw just 74 pitches. The wind played a major factor in this game, keeping everything in the ballpark for the Sea Dogs. Nelly Taylor did his best to keep his team in it, recording his first multi-hit game of the season with singles in the seventh and ninth innings.

Holobetz pitched a perfect game through four and a third innings before his streak was broken by a Titus Dumitru solo home run to center field. Holobetz allowed his only walk of the game shortly after the home run, before a flyout to left field ended the inning.

The Sea Dogs struggled to leave the infield or find the gaps all day, as they recorded seven hits, none for extra bases, and stranded all seven runners on base.

The Altoona defense recorded three inning-ending double plays in the second, third, and fifth innings, stopping rallies before they could get started for Portland.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Sea Dogs started strong, as Caden Rose led off with an infield single, and Tyler McDonough reached on an error. The error allowed both runners to advance to second and third respectively, and the lineup flipped to Franklin Arias with nobody out.

Arias hit a grounder in the infield and Caden Rose broke for home, but the Curve were ready for it, and tagged him out at the plate. McDonough was held on the bag at second, leaving two on with one out. A Marvin Alcantara lineout and a Nate Baez groundout quickly ended the inning, and the Sea Dogs were down to their final three outs, trailing 1-0.

Altoona added to their slim lead in the bottom of the 8th, as Shawn Ross recorded a solo home run off RHP Jedixson Paez, who made his Sea Dogs debut.

Ferguson flew out for the first out of the ninth, as batters four five and six faced RHP Jaycob Deese for Altoona. Taylor recorded his second hit of the day, a single, to give some life to the offense, but it was too little too late. Miguel Bleis pinch hit for Will Turner, who had reached twice on the day with a single and a walk, and struck out looking. A Drew Ehrhard lineout to second, a spectacular grab by Altoona's Keiner Delgado, ended the game.

Altoona's LHP Dominic Perachi (1-0, 1.80 ERA) earned the win with a gem himself, keeping the Sea Dogs scoreless through 6.0 innings pitched, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out three. Despite his career day, RHP John Holobetz (1-1, 1.13 ERA) is tagged with the loss.

LHP Hayden Mullins (0-1, 9.53 ERA) gets the start tomorrow as the Sea Dogs seek their first series victory of the season. RHP Khristian Curtis (0-2, 5.93 ERA) will start for Altoona, looking to accomplish the unlikely series tie after an 0-12 start to the season. First pitch is at 1:00 pm ET.







Eastern League Stories from April 18, 2026

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