Baysox Drop Both Games of Wednesday Doubleheader in New Hampshire

Published on April 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Manchester, NH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped both legs of the Wednesday doubleheader against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The first game went decisively in favor of the hosts. The Baysox (6-5) conceded the opening run in the second, before allowing five in the third. All six New Hampshire runs in the first three frames went to the tab of game one's right-handed starter Trace Bright (L,0-1) through two and one-third innings.

The Fisher Cats added a pair in the fourth on a two-run homer from Jace Bohrofen, who went deep twice in game one, before adding 12 more runs in the sixth inning against the Baysox bullpen. New Hampshire took game one of the doubleheader by a final of 20-1.

The bright spot for Chesapeake in game one came courtesy of Anderson De Los Santos and Thomas Sosa, who each registered a pair of hits in the first contest. The Baysox bats were contained by Fisher Cats' starter Jackson Wentworth (W, 1-0) through the first five innings, outside of De Los Santos' RBI single in the fourth.

Game two began with left-hander Micah Ashman on the bump for the Baysox. In his first career professional start, Ashman fanned four in two frames but did allow a pair of runs on two hits.

The Baysox cracked the scoreboard in game two on an RBI groundout from Aron Estrada that plated Doug Hodo and made the score 2-1 in the Fisher Cats' favor.

Chesapeake took its first lead of the day with a four-run fifth inning. Estrada got it started, driving home his second run of game two on a sacrifice fly. Sosa brought home another run on a groundout to give the Baysox a 3-2 lead. Chesapeake drew five walks in the inning, including a bases-loaded free pass to Tavain Josenberger that forced home another run. Carter Young was also hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force home the fourth run of the frame. New Hampshire left-hander Javen Coleman (W, 1-0) saw the Fisher Cats out of the frame.

Unfortunately, the Baysox lead did not last. In the bottom of the fifth, right-hander Yaqui Rivera allowed a pair of base runners after two clean innings of work. Rivera was lifted for fellow righty Tyson Neighbors, who allowed a game-tying three-run home run to New Hampshire's Sean Keys, knotting the score at five.

Things continued to spiral on Neighbors (L, 0-2) and the Baysox in the sixth. Neighbors made a pair of errors on a couple of bunts from the Fisher Cats - the second of which was a throwing error on a play at third base that allowed the go-ahead run to score. New Hampshire proceeded to plate five in the frame to build a 10-5 edge.

Chesapeake showed fight in the seventh. Back-to-back walks opened the frame before Adam Retzbach brought home a run with a double. Josenberger and Hodo each brought home a run on a groundout. Two walks and a bunt single had the bases loaded with two outs for Sosa. The Baysox outfielder skied a ball to deep right field, but the ball was caught on the warning track by Bohrofen, allowing Fisher Cats' right-hander Nate Garkow (S, 1) to exhale, as Chesapeake fell just short of a game two comeback, 10-8.

The Baysox continue their six-game series in New Hampshire on Thursday night, with first pitch set for 6:03 p.m. ET from Delta Dental Stadium.

The next Baysox homestand will begin on Tuesday, April 21, when Chesapeake opens a six-game set with the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2026

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