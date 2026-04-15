Yard Goats & Eversource Kick off 2026 Student Reading Challenge

Published on April 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in partnership with Eversource, an Energize Connecticut SM Sponsor and New England's largest energy delivery company, has announced the return of a student reading challenge for the 2026 season. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade who read five books outside of the school curriculum will earn two tickets to a Yard Goats game at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. A parent or guardian must register students on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com) from now until June 5th, and students will have until July 31st to complete their books. One lucky student will be selected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Eversource on the Yard Goats Reading Challenge, which has been very successful each year," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "This program is a fun way for students to set reading goals, and get rewarded for their efforts with tickets to a Yard Goats game. We look forward to honoring these diligent readers at a game this summer."

The Yard Goats encourage all school principals, teachers and parents to share this exciting program with their students. The Yard Goats introduced the 2026 reading challenge with a video read of "The Lorax" a book by Dr. Seuss, which is available on yardgoatsbaseball.com, and can be shown in class.

"We're proud to support the Yard Goats Reading Challenge and the positive impact it has on students throughout Connecticut," said Eversource Director of Energy Efficiency Stephen Bruno. "We have a strong commitment to education and community engagement at Eversource, as we continue to help our customers learn about energy efficiency solutions that reduce their energy usage and lower bills. Initiatives like this help students to expand their knowledge build critical thinking skills that will empower them to make informed choices, now and in the future."

The Yard Goats continue their homestand against Richmond at 7:10 PM. Single game tickets for all Yard Goats home games are now on sale. Fans may purchase tickets on the Yard Goats website yardgoatsbaseball.com, or over the phone at 860-246-4628, and tickets will be delivered digitally.







Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2026

Yard Goats & Eversource Kick off 2026 Student Reading Challenge - Hartford Yard Goats

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