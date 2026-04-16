Stephen Strikes out Six, Akron Nearly No Hits Binghamton in 3-0 Win
Published on April 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Khal Stephen tossed five no-hit innings as the Akron RubberDucks shut out the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 3-0 in a rain shortened seven innings on Wednesday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.
Turning Point
Akron took advantage of some Binghamton miscues in the second. Christian Knapczyk worked a one-out walk before advancing to second and third on back-to-back wild pitches. Finally, a passed ball allowed Knapczyk to score and make it 1-0 Akron.
Mound Presence
After the 2:43 minute rain delay before first pitch, Stephen struggled with command out of the gate walking three in the first inning. Stephen escaped the jam in the first by getting a groundout to first to end the inning. The Akron right-hander would allow just two more walks the rest of the night on his way to five no-hit innings with six strikeouts. Magnus Ellerts followed by striking out two in a scoreless sixth and retired the first Binghamton batter he faced in the seventh. But Binghamton's Kevin Parada lined a single off Ellerts' arm to break up the no-hitter and chase the Akron reliever from the game. Carter Rustad allowed a walk before striking out back-to-back batters to end the game.
Duck Tales
The RubberDucks added some insurance to their second inning run with a two spot in the sixth. Alex Mooney grounded a ball up the middle which the Binghamton middle infielders mishandled allowing Jacob Cozart to score and load the bases for Jose Devers. Devers beat out the throw on a potential double play to score Nick Mitchell and make it 3-0 RubberDucks.
Notebook
After allowing five runs to Binghamton in his Double-A debut, Stephen has now allowed just one run and struck out 12 Rumble Ponies in his last two starts against Binghamton...Akron came within two outs of its sixth no-hitter in franchise history (last Akron no-hitter remains Ryan Merritt's on 7/11/2015)...Game Time: 2:00 (2:43)...Attendance: 1,328.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday, April 16 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Josh Hartle (0-0, 3.86 ERA) will take the mound against Binghamton right-hander Will Watson (0-1, 5.14 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
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