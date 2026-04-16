SeaWolves and Senators Postponed on Wednesday Night in Erie
Published on April 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
Tonight's Erie SeaWolves game against the Harrisburg Senators has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on April 16th, 2026, beginning at 5:05 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests, and one ticket is good for both games. Gates for the doubleheader will open at 4:00 p.m.
Tickets from today's originally scheduled game can be exchanged for any remaining 2026 regular season home game for equal or lesser value, subject to availability. Tickets may not be exchanged for potential playoff games.
Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2026
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