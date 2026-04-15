April 15, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on April 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LIENDO'S LINES Ahbram Liendo is on a six game hitting streak and a four game RBI streak, both career highs at the AA level. Liendo had previously never hit more than four games in a row at the AA level, last occuring from May 16th-20th, 2025.

K'S ON K'S The Sea Dogs are averaging 11.36 strikeouts per nine innings with ten or more strikeouts in six of their first nine games. Its their third best start since 2005 through a season's first nine games, trailing only 2025 (13.93 K/9) and 2021 (11.96 K/9).

RELY ON BAEZ Nate Baez has reached base in seven of eight games to start the season, with a hit in six of his last seven. Overall, his .304 batting average is second only to Franklin Arias, and he's top three on the team in on-base percentage (.485), walks (8), RBI (6), and stolen bases (3).

FRANKLIN ON FIRE Franklin Arias launched his first home run of the season, a two-run shot, last night at Altoona. Arias is batting .524 (11-for-21) with four multi-hit games and seven RBI, leading all AA hitters in batting average.

CLOSE, BUT NO CIGAR Altoona left nine runners on base last night, scoring both runs off solo homers. They batted 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, and their lone hit did not bring the runner on second home. It's the fourth game this season that the Sea Dogs have allowed just one hit to opposing teams with runners in scoring position. All four of those games have been Sea Dog wins.

FOCUS ON ALTOONA: The Altoona Curve (0-10) are the last remaining winless team in the Eastern League. The Portland Sea Dogs (5-4) sit above .500, despite their run differential (-27) being the worst in the league, even behind Altoona (-26). Altoona is 0-5 in one-run games, including two extra innings losses, while Portland is 3-0 in one-run games. In 2025, Portland and Altoona split the series 6-6, with each team going 3-3 at the opposing team's ballpark. Portland averaged 8.66 runs per game, while Altoona averaged 8.83.

LOCKDOWN DEFENSE Portland returns 17 players from past seasons, including Baseball America's Best Defensive Infielder Marvin Alcantara and Baseball America's Best Infield Arm and 2025 Sea Dogs Defensive Player of the Year Ahbram Liendo.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 15, 1998 - Brandon Cromer hit the 500th home run in Sea Dogs franchise history in a 13-0 shutout over Akron, the largest margin of victory in a shutout in franchise history. Portland capped a two-day onslaught with 30 runs and 33 hits at Canal Park in two games.

ON THE MOUND RHP Gage Ziehl is making his second start for the Sea Dogs this season. Ziehl was originally drafted by the Yankees in 2024 and spent time in the White Sox organization last season, before being traded to the Red Sox in February. He made his season debut on April 8th vs New Hampshire, allowing seven runs, five earned, in 2.1 innings of work. He rotates through a six-pitch mix consisting of a fastball, cutter, sinker, curveball, sweeper, and changeup.







Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2026

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