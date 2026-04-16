Cats Bats Boom to Sweep Baysox in Wednesday Doubleheader

Published on April 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - After Tuesday's series opener was postponed, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6-4) took both games from the Chesapeake Baysox (6-5) in a Wednesday matinee doubleheader at Delta Dental Stadium. The Fisher Cats plated 20 runs on 17 hits in game one and erased a 5-2 deficit to win game two, 10-8.

As part of the 20-1 game-one win, New Hampshire plated 12 runs, a franchise record, in the sixth inning. A pair of three-run home runs from Jace Bohrofen (4) and Sean Keys (3) highlighted the big inning. In total, 13 men reached base in the frame, and the Cats exited the inning with 20 total runs, New Hampshire's first 20-run game since June 16, 2013.

Game 1 Box Score | Game 2 Box Score

In game two, the Fisher Cats rallied from a 5-2 deficit to win, 10-8. Keys smashed a two-out, three-run homer, which tied the game in the fifth at 5-5. Five additional runs crossed in the sixth, and the inning was capped off with a two-run double from Jackson Hornung.

Today's top takeaways:

Jackson Hornung recorded hits in each game to move his hit streak to eight games Cats offense goes 11-for-21 with runners in scoring position in game one Jackson Wentworth (1-0) becomes first NH starter to qualify for a win of 2026 Sean Keys goes combined 6-for-9 in each game, 8 TBs, 7 RBIs, three-straight games with a HR Jace Bohrofen plates five of NH's 20 in game-one win Fisher Cats have plated 45 runs in their last three games on 46 hits

Game 1

The Fisher Cats struck first in game one on an RBI single from left fielder Jorge Burgos. New Hampshire extended the lead to 6-0 in the third on a double, three walks, and a pair of RBI singles from infielder Nick Goodwin and catcher Aaron Parker.

After Chesapeake scored a run, New Hampshire answered back via a two-run blast from Bohrofen (3), which made it 8-1.

New Hampshire put the game out of reach in the sixth. New Hampshire added 12 runs in the frame as Hornung, Bohrofen, Cade Doughty, Ismael Munguia, Eddie Micheletti Jr., and Keys all tallied RBIs in the inning as 16 Cats came to the plate.

Game 2

New Hampshire scored a run in the first and second on an RBI knock from Keys and a fielder's choice from newcomer Charlie Saum.

Chesapeake scored five runs in the top of the fifth for their first lead of the day. Despite the deficit, the Fisher Cats evened the score in the bottom of the frame on a three-run home run from Keys.

New Hampshire took the lead in the bottom of the sixth and never looked back. A pair of errors and three straight knocks from Harry, Hornung, and Micheletti Jr. made it 10-5. The Baysox rallied and scored three in the ninth, but Nate Garkow (S, 1) slammed the door and stranded the bases full to complete the doubleheader sweep.

The series resumes on Thursday, April 16 with a 6:03 PM first pitch. Fisher Cats RHP Gage Stanifer (0-1, 14.21 ERA), while Chesapeake's starter is to be determined.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2026

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