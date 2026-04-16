Bryant Betancourt Homers in Second Straight Game, Yard Goats Fall to Flying Squirrels

Published on April 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - Bryant Betancourt homered for the second straight game but the Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels 13-11 on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. All nine hitters in the Hartford lineup tallied a hit, as the Yard Goats scored 11 runs and recorded a season high 16 hits. The Flying Squirrels trailed 11-8 heading to the top of the ninth but scored five runs with two outs in the ninth to take a 13-11 lead. The Yard Goats brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth but could not score.

The Yard Goats opened the scoring in the bottom of the first, off Richmond starter Greg Farone, when Cole Messina roped an RBI-single into right field, giving Hartford a 1-0 lead.

Richmond responded in the top of the second, scoring three runs off Yard Goats starter Jake Brooks. First, Maui Ahuna hit an RBI-double that tied the game at 1. Then, Richmond got back-to-back RBI-groundouts from Adrián Sugastey and Jonah Cox, giving the Flying Squirrels a 3-1 lead.

Hartford scored two runs and retook the lead in the bottom of the second. First, Dyan Jorge lined an RBI-triple into right field, tying the game at 3. Then, Bryant Betancourt ripped an RBI-single into right field, giving the Yard Goats a 4-3 lead.

The Flying Squirrels took a 5-4 lead on Sabin Ceballos's two run homerun, in the top of the third.

Zach Kokoska, who was activated earlier in the day, crushed his second home run of the season to left field in the bottom of the third, giving the Yard Goats a 6-5 lead. Three batters later, Betancourt lined an RBI-single into right field, extending Hartford's lead to 7-5.

Richmond added a run in the top of the fourth on Scott Bandura's first home run of the season, making the score 7-6.

The Yard Goats extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth, when Skyler Messinger roped an RBI-double into center field, making it an 8-6 ballgame. The next batter, Kokoska hit an RBI- infield single, extending the Yard Goats lead to 9-6.

The Flying Squirrels scored a pair of runs in the top of the fifth when Ceballos hit his second home run of the night, making the score 9-8.

Bryant Betancourt crushed his fourth home run of the season and second in back-to-back games, making the score 10-8 in the bottom of the fifth.

Jose Torres cranked his first home run of the season to left field, in the bottom of the eighth, extending Hartford's lead to 11-8.

The Flying Squirrels scored four runs and took the lead in the top of the ninth. First, Ahuna hit an RBI-double, making it an 11-9 ballgame. Then, Scott Bandura hit a three run double, giving Richmond a 12-11 lead. Finally, Diego Velasquez hit an RBI-double, extending the Richmond lead to 13-11.

The Yard Goats continue their six game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday night at 7:10 pm. It's Most Improved Student Night! LHP Konner Eaton takes the mound for the Yard Goats against LHP Joe Whitman who gets the start for the Flying Squirrels. The game will be televised on NESN and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

Bryant Betancourt Homers in Second Straight Game, Yard Goats Fall to Flying Squirrels

WP: Dylan Hecht (1-0)

LP: Cade Denton (0-1)

S: Tyler Vogel (3)

Time: 3:42







Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2026

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